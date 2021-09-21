An extremely rare Oculus Quest 2 deal is available for just this week

Do you and a buddy want an Oculus Quest 2? If you find yourself in that very specific scenario, then there's great news! Oculus has just launched a new promotion that allows you to pick up an Oculus Quest 2 and then save $100/£100 off a second headset when bought at the same time.

You're effectively getting $50/£50 off the cost of either the 128GB ($299/£299) or 256GB ($399/£399) version of the Oculus Quest 2. That gives you the freedom to choose just how much room you'll need for all the best VR games and experiences, such as Beat Saber, Superhot VR, and Job Simulator.

This unique Oculus Quest 2 deal makes one of the already more affordable VR headsets even better value for money. When the likes of the HTC Vive Pro and Valve Index can reach prices upwards of $1000/£1000 or more, you can definitely see the appeal of the much cheaper Oculus Quest 2.

Compared to those premium headsets as well, the Oculus Quest 2 is a completely standalone device, so you don't need to hook it up to a powerful PC or games console to realize its full potential. That is obviously a massive benefit to those who don't have the existing tech to pair it with, as well as those without the budget or free living space required for the headsets from HTC and Valve.

Now, we're as excited as anyone to see that the Oculus Quest 2 has been given its first proper discount since launch. However, it is a bizarre one. We wouldn't assume it fits how the majority of people are looking to buy one of the best VR headsets.

In any case, there it is. Best find yourself a partner and make the most of this Oculus Quest 2 deal while you can. It's available from now until September 27.

As November approaches, we're already thinking about the Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deals we might see this year. Perhaps there will be something that's more suited to buying individually rather than needing to beg a friend to part some cash with you.