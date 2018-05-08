Amitabh Bachchan shows off black and white variants of One Plus 6

The latest development about the OnePlus 6 comes from Amitabh Bachchan and his twitter account where he posted a few photos of him and OnePlus’ CEO, Pete Lau.

The more intriguing feature is that the black and white variants of the phones are clearly visible in the images, as well as Bachchan’s and Lau’s complimentary fashion choices.

Unfortunately, the tweet was deleted shortly after it went live but BGR caught the exchange via screenshots.

Most of the design features of the phone are already out in the open, but the photos serve as confirmation nonetheless. The vertical dual camera setup can be seen as well as the phone’s fingerprint sensor with the company logo below.

What do we know so far?

OnePlus’ new flagship smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon India after its launch on May 17. There are even going to be pop up events featuring the OnePlus 6 across eight cities on May 21 and 22.

Sure, the new smartphone might be more expensive than its predecessor, but taking the news, rumours and teasers into consideration, the specifications are going to be better as well, enabling features like Super Slo-Mo video recording.

Not to mention that the phone is going have an Avengers themed variant.