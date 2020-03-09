AMD Ryzen 9 3900X gets $100 price cut, could be the best CPU deal of 2020

AMD’s Ryzen 9 3900X is a mighty 12-core processor – which we gave a glowing review – and it has never been cheaper, as far as we are aware, with a mammoth $100 discount at Micro Center.

This incredible deal means you’ll pay $399.99 for the Ryzen 9 3900X, and it tops the previous reduction in which Amazon (and some other retailers) knocked the asking price of the chip down to $418.

Don’t forget that if you buy the processor with an eligible (compatible) motherboard, you can get a further $20 discount on this CPU, effectively bringing the price down to $379.99.

The slight caveat with this Micro Center deal is that it’s in-store pick-up only, so you won’t be able to order the 3900X online to be delivered. There’s also a limit of one CPU per household.

Remember that as recently as October 2019, when the 3900X was still in short supply, Micro Center and other retailers were asking $570 for the chip (well above the recommended $499.99 list price).

The Ryzen 9 3900X comes with 12-cores and 24-threads, with a base clock of 3.8GHz and boost to 4.6GHz. In short, it’s a monster of a processor for gaming, productivity and creative usage, and with a 20% discount, if you’ve been waiting for a great deal, now might be the time to pull the trigger.

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X: $499.99 $399.99 at Micro Center

Grabbing this deal gets you a 12-core processor plus bundled Wraith Prism cooler. To put this in perspective, with this 20% discount, the Ryzen 9 3900X is pitched at the list price of the Ryzen 7 3800X 8-core processor.View Deal

