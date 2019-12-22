The 10 best last-minute gifts from Amazon: final day for free 2-day shipping

Christmas is almost here, and if you're still on the hunt for last-minute deals on gift ideas - then you're in luck. We've rounded up the 10 best gifts from Amazon that arrive by Christmas Eve.



Amazon's top gadget bargains include 50% off the Echo Dot smart speaker, the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $34.99, and a $30 discount on the all-new Echo Show 5. You can also find discounts on tablets, like the Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet on sale for $89.99, and the Fire HD 8 Tablet on sale for $49.99. If you're looking for Alexa-enabled smart home bundles, Amazon has the Echo Dot and 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $59.98, and the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Show 5 on sale for $139.



Today is the last day to qualify for free two-day shipping to ensure your items get there by Christmas Eve, and Monday the 23rd is the last day for free one-day delivery on hundreds of eligible items.

Amazon's best last-minute gifts:

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

You can get the 3rd-generation Echo Dot for 50% off at Amazon right now. The compact smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more – all you have to do is ask Alexa.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the Fire TV Stick 4K. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote and is currently on sale for $34.99.

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $249.95 $199.95 at Amazon

The Powerbeats Pro headphones get a $50 price cut at Amazon. Perfect for workouts, the wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant and provide up to nine hours of battery life.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249.99 $179 at Amazon

Amazon has Ring Doorbell Pro on sale for $179. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Tile Mate: $24.99 $19.99 at Amazon

For just $19.99 you can get the Tile Mate GPS tracker at Amazon. You can attach the tracker to anything you don't want to lose and use your smartphone to make your Tile ring when you misplace your things.

Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System $79.99 $59.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $28 on the Blink Indoor Home Security Camera. The Alexa-enabled camera features advanced motion detection and offers an impressive two-year battery life.

Echo Show 5: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the all-new Echo Show 5 on sale for just $59.99 at Amazon. The smart display connects with Alexa to show movies and TV shows, make video calls, check the weather and more completely hands-free.

Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet: $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

A great gift idea, you can save $40 on the Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet at Amazon. The 8-inch tablet comes in a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and includes access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

Fire HD 8 Tablet 16GB: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

You can get the Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $49.99. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this 8-inch display tablet that packs 16GB of storage.

NutriBullet Pro 13-Piece High-Speed Blender: $79.99 $57.99 at Amazon

A fantastic price, you can get the NutriBullet Pro blender on sale for $57.99 at Amazon. The 13-piece blender includes a 900W motor base, extractor blade, two 32 oz. cups, two to-go lids, two lip rings, and a recipe book.

