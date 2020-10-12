Amazon's Fire HD 10 is nearly half price right now if you're after a cheap tablet

The Amazon Fire HD 10 isn't the best tablet on the market right now, but it's one of the best cheap options at its normal $149.99 price, and for Amazon Prime Day, the company has discounted it to almost half price in this early sale.

You can now pick up the tablet for only $79.99, which is the latest 2019 edition of its slate.

You'll get a 10.1-inch Full HD screen, 2GB of RAM, a chipset that can load and play games or apps quickly, as well as battery life that will last over 10 hours in our testing.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire HD 10 is just a touch off being half price for Prime Day this year, and you're able to pick up this 10.1-inch screen tablet in four different colors right now. If you're after a cheap tablet, this may be right for you.

