Alibaba unveils its Cloud 2.0

Alibaba Cloud has unveiled the next iteration of its cloud computing platform at the company's virtual Aspara Conference in Hangzhou, China.

At the event, CTO of the Alibaba Group Jeff Zhang, introduced Alibaba Cloud 2.0 with the aim of making cloud technology accessible to everyone “just like water and electricity is”.

The company's updated cloud computing platform will allow operations to be more user-friendly and intuitive while also enabling more organizations to move their workloads to the cloud.

According to Zhang, Alibaba Cloud 2.0 is an all-in-one platform augmented with an Aspara system and a digital native operating system.

In his keynote speech, Zhang explained how he thinks Alibaba Cloud 2.0 will change the way businesses run workloads on the cloud, saying:

“I believe that Alibaba Cloud 2.0 will change the way we run our workloads on the Cloud and the way we implement applications. It marks the beginning of a ‘digital era’ that will give birth to a smarter society, with smarter organizations and enterprises.”

The cloud computing platform's digital native operating system will also be “intelligent, future-proof, mobile and driven by big data” according to Zhang. Alibaba Cloud 2.0 will also be able to provide a mobile and intelligent cloud platform for application development through its DingTalk integration.

While Alibaba has made some big claims about its upgraded cloud computing platform, we won't know how well it performs until customers begin using it for themselves.

