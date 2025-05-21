Dell has created a unified private cloud that works across software stacks

Dell's unified private cloud manages multiple cloud stacks on Dell hardware

Dell has introduced a new platform that allows customers to create private clouds using VMware, Natanix or Red Hat stacks, but instead of being a single private cloud, it acts as a unified system to manage multiple cloud stacks across Dell hardware.

Centralized management allows customers to take care of diverse deployments, and while different private clouds can't share a single node, they can co-exist across a shared fleet of servers and storage.

The company noted that customers deploying private clouds using its Dell Automation Platform could now be subject to 90% fewer steps, marking considerable efficiency improvements.

The Dell Automation Platform is described as a "software platform designed to simplify how customers deploy and operate disaggregated solutions with secure, zero touch onboarding and centralized management."

Dell claims that new environments can be set up in just 2.5 hours, with the company supporting both bring-your-own-license and its own licensing.

Only VMware vSphere (not Cloud Foundation) will be supported to begin with, but more templates are said to be coming later this year.

The company said in an announcement: "Organizations can protect their investment with reusable infrastructure, simplify operations with full lifecycle management and support customer choice with a catalog of validated blueprints."

Referring to early adopter Nature Fresh Farms, Dell cited its VP for IT and Security, Keith Bradley: “The flexibility to transition between cloud ecosystems and the ability to repurpose hardware is a game-changer for us by providing investment protection and enabling us to respond to evolving business needs quickly."

“Our disaggregated infrastructure approach helps customers build secure, efficient modern data centers that turn data into intelligence and complexity into clarity," Dell's President for Infrastructure Solutions Group Arthur Lewis said.