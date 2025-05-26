Overheating is a big problem for AI hardware as demand rises - and Dell thinks it might have the answer

Dell reveals new technology aimed at boosting cooling

eRDHx promises more effective cooling for systems

Technology can lower cooling costs and reduce reliance on ineffective services

As demand for AI continues unabated across the world, serious questions are being asked around the environmental effect the technology is having on the world around us.

Dell is doing its bit with the launch of a new system it says can lead to lower cooling costs and reliance on expensive or ineffective current services.

At the company's Dell Technologies World 2025 event, it revealed Dell PowerCool Enclosed Rear Door Heat Exchanger (eRDHx), its alternative to standard rear door heat exchangers, which promises to redefine cooling systems as we know them.

Better cooling all round

Dell says the technology behind the new system is an industry-first, and can capture 100% of IT heat generated with its self-contained airflow system, meaning it eRDHx can reduce cooling energy costs by up to 60% compared to currently available solutions.

This includes saving costs and removing reliance on expensive chillers, as the eRDHx can operate with water temperatures warmer than traditional solutions (between 32 and 36 degrees Celsius).

This also means customers can deploy far more racks of dense compute without increasing power consumption, helping maximize their data center capacity.

The system can also help spot leaks or issues due to advanced detection systems, real-time thermal monitoring, and can work with the Dell Integrated Rack Controller service for unified management of all rack-level components.

