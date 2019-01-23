Alibaba Cloud brings its cloud expertise to the West

Customers come first – it’s our priority not only to meet customer demands, but also to proactively identify customer pain-points and offer solutions leveraging our technology innovations. In the era of multi-cloud and digital transformation, and as one of the top three global Infrastructure-as-a-Service providers, our unique offering lies with our capability in helping global companies expanding into China and the rest of Asia, whilst assisting Chinese organisations to expand globally.

In addition, it’s been our ongoing strategy to work closely with customers as innovation partners to co-create the best, tailored solutions to tackle specific challenges to achieve business goals. Our vertical expertise in Retail, Finance, Broadcast & Media, Manufacturing and Logistics also allows us to build robust vertical cloud solutions to cater for specific needs.

Lastly, our eco-system to offer end-to-end technology solutions from cloud infrastructure to payment and e-commerce is a welcoming addition to our proven experience and expertise in using Artificial Intelligence to analyse an extremely high volume of anonymous data.