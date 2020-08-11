A Dell XPS 15 Chromebook? Almost - meet the new enterprise-focused Latitude 7410

Dell was the first PC maker to release business-oriented Chromebook Enterprise PCs last year, but the company took a cautious approach and targeted an entry-level market segment. Now the company has introduced its second-generation Chromebook Enterprise mobile PCs, aimed at demanding users that need a higher-end CPU, long battery life, and a high-quality display.

Dell’s Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise notebook and 2-in-1 convertible come in premium chassis and offer a choice of colors and materials: either Abyss Black lightweight carbon fiber or Titan Grey machined aluminum.

The Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise laptop and 2-in-1 convertible feature a 14-inch display featuring a 1920x1080 or a 3840x2160 resolution as well as 300 nits or 400 nits brightness. The convertible is also compatible with Dell’s styluses that can be acquired separately.

Dell Chromebook

The new Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise machines are based on Intel’s 10th Generation Core i3 or Core i7 processor with UHD Graphics paired with up to 16GB of DDR4 memory as well as an M.2-2230 SSD of up to 512GB.

As is tradition for business-oriented Chromebooks, the Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise come equipped with Google’s H1 security module as well as software features designed to speed up deployment and make manageability easier.

Since Dell’s Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise are aimed at business users, it has top-notch connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, a built-in 4G/LTE CAT9 modem, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A and Type-C ports, a microSD 4.0 slot, and an HDMI 2.0 display output. For some reason, Dell decided not to equip its new laptops with a GbE connector, though this seems to be a trend with modern mobile PCs.

As far as portability is concerned, the new laptop and convertible weigh 1.39 kilograms/3.07 pounds and 1.63 kilograms/3.6 pounds, respectively. The machines are up to 18.5 mm thick. Regular versions of Dell’s Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise are equipped with a 52Wh battery, whereas PCs designed to last longer come with a 68Wh battery that is said to enable up to 21 hours of operation.

Dell will start sales of its Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise immediately. Advanced versions will Intel’s quad-core Core i7 CPU cost starting at $1,299, whereas more affordable flavor with Core i3 will cost $1,099.

(Image credit: Dell)

“This is not just another Chromebook,” said Rahul Tikoo, senior vice president, Commercial Product Group, Dell Technologies. “Our latest Latitude Chromebook Enterprise is designed equal parts for employees and IT managers adopting Chrome OS in the enterprise. Employees will appreciate its sleek design and collaboration features that help them navigate new work dynamics, while IT managers have the management and security features they expect when deploying devices in a corporate environment.”