4K TV deal: this LG 65-inch smart TV gets a massive $350 price cut at Dell

If you're stuck indoors and looking for a 4K TV deal to keep you entertained, then you're in luck. Dell is discounting a number of top brand TVs and throwing in a free Dell eGift card with your purchase.



Dell's top TV deal is the LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV that's on sale for $649. That's a $350 discount and a fantastic price for a feature-rich big-screen TV.



The LG UM7300PUA Series features AI ThinQ technology, which allows your TV to become a smart home hub. The LG TV also works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to adjust the volume, browse movies, adjust the channel, and more. The big-screen TV features an ultra-thin and sleek design, so either mounted or on a tabletop, its attractive design blends into any home decor.



This is not only a fantastic price for a feature-rich big screen TV, but this offer also includes a $150 Dell Promo eGift Card that's sent via email within 20 days of your purchase.

LG UM7300PUA Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $999 $649 at Dell

