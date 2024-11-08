I'm a Nintendo Switch expert, here are the best early Black Friday deals right now

The best early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals (Image credit: Future)

If you're seeking some early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, then you've come to the right place. I test all kinds of Nintendo Switch products (everything from consoles to accessories and controllers) for a living and am here providing round-the-clock coverage of the best discounts at they come in.

Black Friday officially takes place on November 29, but with so many great bundles and offers already available, it feels almost like the sale is fully underway already. In the US, Best Buy and Walmart have just started their big seasonal sale events while those in the UK can find some fantastic opportunities to save at both Argos and Currys.

I've already seen some of the strongest Nintendo Switch deals of the year up for grabs, particularly this killer value Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for just $299.99 at Best Buy in the US and this Nintendo Switch Sports Bundle for £249.99 at Argos in the UK.

With the Nintendo Switch 2 on the horizon, I think this year has the potential for some of the strongest discounts yet with savings on everything Nintendo Switch. With that out of the way, here are my top picks right now.

Nintendo Switch: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $299.99 at Best Buy

Nintendo comes out with a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle almost every year and they always represent killer value. You get a Nintendo Switch console, one of its best games, and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online for multiplayer play. Overall, this is a roughly $80 saving compared to retail price.

Nintendo Switch OLED: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $349.99 at Best Buy

Nintendo also has you covered if you would rather splash out for the enhanced Nintendo Switch OLED, which boasts a better screen and more storage. As above, you also got a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online membership thrown in at no extra cost.

Nintendo Switch Lite: was $199.99 now $177.99 at Amazon

Head over to Amazon if you're after a Nintendo Switch Lite discount, as the handheld console is currently just over $10 off. It's not the best deal we've ever seen, but it's a decent option if you're shopping early.

PowerA Enhanced Nintendo Switch Controller: was $59.99 now $38.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable wireless Nintendo Switch controller right now, then your best bet is this more budget-friendly option from PowerA. Discounted by $21, this isn't quite the lowest-ever price but it's still a good lower-cost alternative to the official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

SanDisk 128GB Micro SD card: was $34.99 now $18.88 at Amazon

If you're after a Nintendo Switch SD card, then this licensed model from SanDisk is a great pick and currently 46% off. This is far from the lowest-ever price of $8.99, though, so worth watching for future discounts.

Nintendo Switch Nintendo Switch Sports Bundle: £249.99 at Argos

This classic bundle has been a favorite over the last few years and made a triumphant return for 2024. In the box you get a Nintendo Switch plus a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports and a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online membership. Due to the focus on local play, this bundle in particular is a top pick for families.

Nintendo Switch OLED Super Mario Bros. Wonder Bundle: £299 at Currys

Shoppers in the UK can pick up this brilliant Nintendo Switch OLED bundle that includes a copy of the excellent Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online subscription. This is the best value way to pick up the console right now.

Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing Bundle: £199.99 at Argos

This Nintendo Switch Lite bundle includes a special limited edition console in a cute Animal Crossing design. You also get a copy of the latest game in the series, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online membership.

SanDisk 256GB Micro SD card: was £23.84 now £16.99 at Amazon

At just £1 above its lowest-ever Amazon price, this is a great early deal on a high-capacity Nintendo Switch compatible Micro SD card.

Super Mario Odyssey: was £37.99 now £35.95 at Amazon

This is a fantastic price on Super Mario Odyssey, which originally launched for £59.99. If you haven't yet experienced this critically acclaimed 3D platformer, then now is your chance to do so for less.