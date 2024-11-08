Live
I'm a Nintendo Switch expert, here are the best early Black Friday deals right now
Discounts on console bundles to games
If you're seeking some early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, then you've come to the right place. I test all kinds of Nintendo Switch products (everything from consoles to accessories and controllers) for a living and am here providing round-the-clock coverage of the best discounts at they come in.
• See all of today's best deals at Amazon
Black Friday officially takes place on November 29, but with so many great bundles and offers already available, it feels almost like the sale is fully underway already. In the US, Best Buy and Walmart have just started their big seasonal sale events while those in the UK can find some fantastic opportunities to save at both Argos and Currys.
I've already seen some of the strongest Nintendo Switch deals of the year up for grabs, particularly this killer value Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for just $299.99 at Best Buy in the US and this Nintendo Switch Sports Bundle for £249.99 at Argos in the UK.
With the Nintendo Switch 2 on the horizon, I think this year has the potential for some of the strongest discounts yet with savings on everything Nintendo Switch. With that out of the way, here are my top picks right now.
Today's best Nintendo Switch deals (US)
- Nintendo Switch: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle at Best Buy
- Nintendo Switch OLED: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle at Best Buy
- Nintendo Switch Lite: $22 off at Amazon
- Storage: 128GB for 32% off at Amazon
- Games: save on games at Target
Today's best Nintendo Switch deals (UK)
- Nintendo Switch: Nintendo Switch Sports Bundle at Argos
- Nintendo Switch OLED: Super Mario Bros. Wonder Bundle at Currys
- Nintendo Switch Lite: Animal Crossing Bundle at Argos
- Storage: 128GB for £10.99 at Amazon
- Games: two for £20 at Argos
Early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals: my top picks
US Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals
Nintendo Switch: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $299.99 at Best Buy
Nintendo comes out with a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle almost every year and they always represent killer value. You get a Nintendo Switch console, one of its best games, and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online for multiplayer play. Overall, this is a roughly $80 saving compared to retail price.
Nintendo Switch OLED: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $349.99 at Best Buy
Nintendo also has you covered if you would rather splash out for the enhanced Nintendo Switch OLED, which boasts a better screen and more storage. As above, you also got a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online membership thrown in at no extra cost.
Nintendo Switch Lite: was $199.99 now $177.99 at Amazon
Head over to Amazon if you're after a Nintendo Switch Lite discount, as the handheld console is currently just over $10 off. It's not the best deal we've ever seen, but it's a decent option if you're shopping early.
PowerA Enhanced Nintendo Switch Controller: was $59.99 now $38.99 at Amazon
If you're looking for an affordable wireless Nintendo Switch controller right now, then your best bet is this more budget-friendly option from PowerA. Discounted by $21, this isn't quite the lowest-ever price but it's still a good lower-cost alternative to the official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.
SanDisk 128GB Micro SD card: was $34.99 now $18.88 at Amazon
If you're after a Nintendo Switch SD card, then this licensed model from SanDisk is a great pick and currently 46% off. This is far from the lowest-ever price of $8.99, though, so worth watching for future discounts.
UK Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals
Nintendo Switch Nintendo Switch Sports Bundle: £249.99 at Argos
This classic bundle has been a favorite over the last few years and made a triumphant return for 2024. In the box you get a Nintendo Switch plus a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports and a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online membership. Due to the focus on local play, this bundle in particular is a top pick for families.
Nintendo Switch OLED Super Mario Bros. Wonder Bundle: £299 at Currys
Shoppers in the UK can pick up this brilliant Nintendo Switch OLED bundle that includes a copy of the excellent Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online subscription. This is the best value way to pick up the console right now.
Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing Bundle: £199.99 at Argos
This Nintendo Switch Lite bundle includes a special limited edition console in a cute Animal Crossing design. You also get a copy of the latest game in the series, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online membership.
SanDisk 256GB Micro SD card: was £23.84 now £16.99 at Amazon
At just £1 above its lowest-ever Amazon price, this is a great early deal on a high-capacity Nintendo Switch compatible Micro SD card.
Super Mario Odyssey: was £37.99 now £35.95 at Amazon
This is a fantastic price on Super Mario Odyssey, which originally launched for £59.99. If you haven't yet experienced this critically acclaimed 3D platformer, then now is your chance to do so for less.
As TechRadar's Hardware Writer, I am on the frontlines of our deal-finding efforts fighting to make sure that you make an informed purchasing decision while saving as much cash as possible. I've been a Nintendo Switch owner for almost seven years and have covered previous sales events. I'm also in charge of all our Nintendo Switch buying guides. This all means that I know exactly what makes for that perfect Nintendo Switch discount.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Those in the UK also have a fantastic Nintendo Switch OLED bundle at their fingertips. This newly released package offers a Nintendo Switch OLED (in white), a digital copy of the superb Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online. As in the US, the game and membership come at no additional cost.
This is my personal favorite bundle of the year so far, as Super Mario Bros. Wonder is an absolute treat and, in my opinion, a much better showcase of the hardware than Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It's comfortably one of the best Super Mario games that I've ever played and a must-have for any potential Nintendo Switch owner.
Nintendo Switch OLED Super Mario Bros. Wonder Bundle: £299 at Currys
Here's one of those bundles that I just mentioned and it happens to be possibly the best Nintendo Switch OLED deal in the US right now. In the box, you get a Nintendo Switch OLED console in its clean white colorway, a download copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online membership.
Best of all, this bundle costs the same as just the Nintendo Switch OLED on its own - effectively giving you the game and membership for free.
Nintendo Switch OLED: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $349.99 at Best Buy
Wondering what kind of deals to expect this Black Friday?
Rather than any particularly massive discounts on individual consoles themselves, I would expect the best value Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals to be console bundles. Nintendo often releases a couple at this time of year and we’re already seeing them on sale in both the US and UK.
These bundles allow you to pick up the console and get a top game like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Super Mario Bros. Wonder at no additional cost, plus a few months of Nintendo Switch online membership which is great if you want to play with friends. These are fantastic value and make for excellent gifts, too.
Of course, there will still be a wide range of savings on Nintendo Switch games, accessories, and controllers. I'm already seeing discounts on headphones, cases, SD cards, and more, making this a great time for existing owners to upgrade their setups.
Hello gamers! Welcome to the first day of my Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals coverage extravaganza. I’ve been locked in a dimly-lit room in the TechRadar Gaming HQ, forced to comb through the endless stream of sales to find the very best savings for you. Throughout the sales event, I’m going to be listing some of the top deals as they come in. With everything from unbeatable value console bundles to my own personal picks and must-have accessories, there’s more than likely going to be something worth your time.
I have been a dedicated Nintendo Switch player since day one, owning the console since its launch period back in 2017. I, alongside the wider team at TechRadar, have tested a huge range of Nintendo Switch games, controllers, headsets, storage devices, and more to work out which are the absolute cream of the crop. I’ll be making sure that all of the products recommended here have either scored highly in our reviews or come personally endorsed by me.
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are typically some of the best ways to save money on all things Nintendo, so sit back, relax, and get ready to save some cash.