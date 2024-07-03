4th of July sales LIVE: the best 45+ tech deals recommended by experts

If you were planning to wait until tomorrow to shop this year's 4th of July sales then I'm here to tell you there's no reason to wait. It may be the day before the holiday but there are already hundreds upon hundreds of great deals available at many major retailers and manufacturers.

I'm here to help with your search by bringing you live updates on all the best 4th of July tech deals available now and over the next few days.

I may be a Brit, but I've covered the 4th of July sales for nearly half a decade here at TechRadar. I've combined all the knowledge I've gathered over the last few years, alongside the expertise of the TechRadar team, to pick out the very best tech deals available in this year's sales.

I've whittled down the thousands of offers to X of my favorites from major retailers such as Best Buy, Amazon, Samsung, and Walmart. You can find laptops, TVs, appliances, headphones and more right here, including products we've reviewed highly at TechRadar down to record-low prices.

Some of my personal highlights are this huge 50% discount on the LG B4 48-inch 4K OLED TV, the top-rated Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 for $179 (was $279) and up to $990 off the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Check out more details on all of these deals and more below. You can also check out our wider 4th of July sales hub for even more offers across tech and other categories including mattresses and patio furniture.

4th of July sales - Editor's Choice deals

Today's 9 best 4th of July deals

LG B4 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $799.99 at Best Buy

It's not every day you see a brand-new LG OLED TV go for as little as $800 but that's exactly what we've got with this awesome 4th of July TV deal at Best Buy. Granted that this is for a 48-inch model and the B4 is also the latest entry-level display in LG's OLED lineup, this is an amazing deal. You'll still get incredible picture quality, a speedy α8 AI processor, and four HDMI 4.1 ports for next-gen gaming. If you're looking for a decent TV without breaking the bank, this is your deal today.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $449 now $299.99 at Dell

Of all the 'cheap' laptop deals in the Dell Black Friday in July sale - this is my favorite. This Inspiron 15 features a Ryzen 5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD; very respectable specs for the price. Sure, this machine won't win any awards for performance but these components are more than enough to run the vast majority of Windows applications well. Overall, this Inspiron 15 offers more than enough to cover the basics.

Samsung Galaxy Z series: reserve your device now and get $50 off a preorder

You can already head on over to the official Samsung Store today to reserve yourself the next generation of Galaxy Z devices ahead of the brand's Samsung Unpacked event on July 10th. By doing so you'll not only secure yourself a preorder, but also get $50 off your purchase should you commit. You'll also be entered into a sweepstake with the chance to win $5,000 in Samsung Store credit - which is enough to buy one of the brand's highest-end TVs, for example.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $279 now $179 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are at their lowest price yet. With industry-leading noise-cancellation technology and amazingly balanced sound, you'll be hard pushed to get anything better for the price. If you want a few more bells and whistles then you could opt for the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds but you'll be paying a lot more for the privilege.

Hisense U7N 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,099.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The Hisense U7N is the very definition of value. Offering contrast-rich and bold colorful mini-LED pictures, a near-full suite of gaming features including up to 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision gaming and VRR (which includes AMD FreeSync Premium) and Google TV smart TV platform, it's a complete package at a fraction of the cost of more premium rivals. And you can get the 65-inch for under $750.

11-inch Apple iPad Pro (M2, 2022): was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Now that the latest iPad Pro is out, Apple's last-gen iPad Pro is on sale for a record-low price of $599.99. It's a powerful tablet, though, that features a QHD resolution display with support up to 2388 x 1668 resolution. It also runs on the M2 chip, which still reliably multitasks without slowing down the device. This build includes 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, but you can add more for an upcharge. At $200 less than the original price, it's a rare large discount from Apple.

GoPro Hero 12 Black bundle: was $449.99 now $349 at Amazon

The GoPro Hero 12 Black bundle is the ideal entry point to the action camera world, saving you from needing to buy anything else. The camera offers 5.3K video which gives you 91% more resolution than 4K while it has best-in-class image quality and HDR support. Whatever you snap will look great here with a rugged and completely waterproof build ensuring it’ll never let you down whatever you have planned.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: now up to $990 off at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra improves on last year's model in every way, including performance, battery life, camera quality, and more. This deal offers the Galaxy S24 Ultra with double the storage for the price of half, a.k.a. 512GB for the price of 256GB and 1TB for the price of 512GB. This, plus the credit up to $750 that you can stack with a trade-in, make it one of the best deals you can get on Samsung's latest smartphone this year. Even if you don't have an existing device to trade in, it's still a discount worth considering for the storage savings.

Amazon Fire HD 8: was $129.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

Small and therefore very portable, the Fire HD 8 is a neat little tablet. It has an all-day battery life of up to 13 hours with its 8-inch HD screen allowing you to browse social media, watch some shows, or look up some useful websites. There’s Alexa support too if you’d like to use it as a smart home hub, while easy-to-use parental controls could prove very useful on a long trip. It’s not powerful but it offers the essentials.

4th of July sales: TVs

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $479.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's best-selling 65-inch TU690T series is down to a record low of $399.99 at Best Buy. That's the best deal you can find for this specific model and an incredible price for a 65-inch 4K TV. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and HDR support.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED 4K TV: was $529.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a 4K TV at a great price, then look no further than this Amazon Fire TV. Most people wouldn't equate Amazon with TV manufacturing but this is a surprisingly good cheap TV. The 50-inch display produces a vibrant picture thanks to Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, plus the QLED display technology means it's brighter and clearer than other TVs.

Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $469.99 at Amazon

This all-new Toshiba 75-inch 4K Fire TV is on sale for a record-low price of $469.99, which is incredibly cheap for a TV of this size. The 2024 display also boasts Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 Plus for better colors and image quality, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area. It's a whole lot of TV for a relatively reasonable amount of money if you just want a big screen for watching TV and movies at reasonable (but not exceptional) quality.

Hisense U7N 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,099.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The Hisense U7N is the very definition of value. Offering contrast-rich and bold colorful mini-LED pictures, a near-full suite of gaming features including up to 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision gaming and VRR (which includes AMD FreeSync Premium) and Google TV smart TV platform, it's a complete package at a fraction of the cost of more premium rivals. And you can get the 65-inch for under $750.

LG B4 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $799.99 at Best Buy

It's not every day you see a brand-new LG OLED TV go for as little as $800 but that's exactly what we've got with this awesome 4th of July TV deal at Best Buy. Granted that this is for a 48-inch model and the B4 is also the latest entry-level display in LG's OLED lineup, this is an amazing deal. You'll still get incredible picture quality, a speedy α8 AI processor, and four HDMI 4.1 ports for next-gen gaming. If you're looking for a decent TV without breaking the bank, this is your deal today.

Hisense A6 Series 85-inch 4K TV: was $999.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

The Hisense 85-inch A6 Series 4K TV is a huge TV that will look great in your living room if you have the space. Bordering on providing you with a home cinema, it has a dedicated Game Mode which will delight players with its variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode. Sports fans will also appreciate its dedicated AI Sports Mode and there’s a great 4K upscaler for ensuring HD content looks at its best. That’s quite a lot for the price – and an extra $100 cheaper for Plus and Total members.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,449.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the best-selling 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,449.99 - an amazing record-low price for this slightly older but still top-tier display. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $1,500, which is fantastic value for a premium OLED display.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Just ahead of this year's 4th of July sales event, Best Buy has LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99. That's an impressive $400 discount and a record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 75-inch QN90C QLED 4K TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung

At less than half price, this is one of the best big 4K TV deals around at the moment for watching shows, movies and sports. Gamers will also love the four 4K 120Hz-capable HDMI 2.1 ports for connecting current-gen game consoles. The slim form factor, thin bezel, and sturdy hexagonal plate stand give the QN90C a strong visual appeal, too. It looks particularly impressive in Ambient Mode, which is a Samsung feature for displaying artwork and photos in a low-power mode.

Samsung S95D 65-inch OLED TV: was $3,399.99 now $2,999.99 at Samsung

The Samsung 65-inch S95D OLED TV is the TV everyone wants to own. It has an incredibly detailed QD-OLED picture with anti-reflection technology, spectacular gaming features, and even a great looking design. Colors look dynamic and natural while there are deep blacks too. The Samsung 65-inch S95 OLED TV is a premium OLED TV but one that’s a touch more affordable while it’s at its lowest price yet.

4th of July sales: laptops

Acer Chromebook 315: was $199 now $179 at Best Buy

This Acer Chromebook 315 is a basic device but it's ridiculously cheap, making it a great buy for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts full-day battery life thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have under $200 to spend and need a cheap laptop then you won't find a better option right now.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy

This Acer Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance like you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM is a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware it's missing some advanced features of a Windows machine and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components and excellent battery life. Students and light users: this is the one for you.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook: was $499 now $349 at Best Buy

Want a laptop but also think you'd appreciate the flexibility of a tablet? Why not both? This Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook offers a lot of versatility and decent overall performance for light use and everyday tasks. Plus, you have the option to flip it to tablet mode at any time to make web browsing or watching videos even more comfortable. The less demanding ChromeOS ensures cheaper entry-level components such as the Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM go further. It also means that battery life is considerably improved compared to Windows machines, with up to 10 hours available on a single charge.

Acer Aspire 3: was $499 now $359 at Walmart

Walmart is here with easily one of the best value-for-money laptop deals available in the 4th of July sales. It's this Acer Aspire 3, which boasts some high-performance and top-end components – even if it is a little out of date. What impresses most is the inclusion of 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD – a rare combo at such a low price – which gets you fast load times and speedy boot times. The Ryzen 7 processor is getting old but it's still fine for a general everyday laptop. It's a small compromise to get some big wins elsewhere regarding overall performance and affordability.

HP Pavilion 15t: was $899.99 now $399.99 at HP

We're slightly taken aback by the massive discount available on this mid-range HP Pavilion 15t laptop. This is a great value-for-money option if you need a solid and modern all-around laptop for everyday jobs, web browsing and admin work. Yes, we're a little disappointed with the miserly 256GB of storage, but other components such as a modern Intel i5 processor and 8GB of RAM ensure performance is decent for the price.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $599.99 now $449.99 at Dell

This Inspiron 15 is my top pick of all the laptop deals in the latest 4th of July sale at Dell. With an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 512GB SSD, it's the best buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and light work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, and speedy load times, but be aware of the bulky 15.6-inch size and battery life of around 6-8 hours that hamper its portability. Altogether, though, this is a seriously impressive laptop for the price.

MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $1,099 now $849 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the MacBook Air M2 for just $20 more than its lowest-ever price. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads, this is worth the extra investment.

Dell XPS 15: was $1,499 now $1,099 at Dell

This is the lowest price we've seen for one of the most powerful and stylish laptops from Dell. The XPS 15 is still a pricey device, but it's packed with high-end components, including an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB SSD. It's impressive raw power at a big discount that will blast through all computing tasks and give you the power you need for advanced and demanding jobs such as video and photo editing.

Samsung 14-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro: was $1,349.99 now $1,149.99 at Amazon

The Samsung 14-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro is $200 off and back to its record-low price, which is immediately tempting if you’ve been looking to invest in a device that looks good and offers excellent performance. It has the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The highlight is its 3K AMOLED touchscreen with 2880 x 1800 which looks far superior to any full HD screen that you’re likely already using.

Dell XPS 14: was $1,699 now $1,199 at Dell

Here's an amazing high-end laptop deal in the Dell 4th of July sale - the newest and latest Dell XPS 14 is a massive $500 off, bringing it down to the lowest price yet. This is a great price for this 2024 machine which features a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD on its baseline configuration.

MSI Katana 15: was $1,599.99 now $1,199 at Amazon

It's been a while since we've seen this MSI Katana this cheap at Amazon but right now it's back down to its lowest ever price. Overall, It's not a super-cheap machine but this MSI is easily one of the best value right now considering you get a high-end RTX 4070 graphics card. Alongside this powerful component, you'll also get a respectable Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for good measure, meaning you've got plenty of power here to even run games at 1440p resolutions.

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop: was $2,499 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

It's not everyday you get the chance to save $1,000 on a brand new Razer Blade 15 but this listing at Best Buy is the real deal. Not only are you getting a potent combination of a 13th gen Core i7 chipset and RTX 4070 graphics card, but this model also comes with a lavish 240Hz refresh rate 1440p display. As always, however, the main selling point for the Blade 15 is its gorgeous design, which is more akin to a high-end MacBook than a gaming laptop.

4th of July sales: appliances

Best Buy: get up to a $500 e-Gift Card with select appliances

The retailer is offering up to $500 in e-gift cards when you purchase select major appliances. This includes refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges that are already discounted from brands like LG, Whirlpool, and KitchenAid.

Refrigerators: save up to $1,600 at Samsung

Samsung's huge range of refrigerators includes everything from massive four-door bespoke designs to slim-line models perfect for smaller kitchens. Regardless of your refrigerating needs you'll be able to find a Samsung for you - and with massive discounts too thanks to the early 4th of July deals currently knocking up to $1,600 off upfront.

Bella Pro Series 3-qt. Air Fryer: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Best Buy

Not on the air fryer craze yet? This cheap and cheerful one at Best Buy will give you the chance to try out the cooking revelation for less. And for just $19.99 if you're a My Best Buy Plus or Total member. The timer is simple to set, the capacity is large enough to cook meals for two to four people and dishwasher-safe components mean it's easy to clean for reuse time and time again.

Shark Cordless Pro stick vacuum: was $399 now $169 at Walmart

Here's an awesome deal on the Shark Cordless Pro, which we rank among the best shark vacuums money can buy right now, especially with this discount. Not only is it peerlessly powerful (for a cordless), but its clever clean Sense IQ automatically adjusts suction power depending on how dirty the surface area is. Its odor neutralizer is surprisingly handy, and the brush roll is exceptionally good for picking up those pet hairs.

Dyson V8 Plus: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

The Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner is down to its lowest price this year. Perfectly adept for handling homes full of pet hair thanks to its de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head, the Dyson V8 is a powerful vacuum that's surprisingly affordable thanks to today's deal. Check out our full Dyson V8 review to see why we still recommend this excellent vac.

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum: was $599.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

A huge 50% discount brings this powerful and high-end Shark robot vacuum back down to its lowest price ever. This is usually the price range for more basic budget-friendly devices so well worth snapping up if you've got an eye on a robot vacuum. It offers powerful suction, a bagless design, a self-emptying base, precision mapping and hands-free controls to keep your home clean and tidy as easy as possible.

KitchenAid stand mixers: get up to $130 off at KitchenAid

The well-known brand KitchenAid is hosting an expansive 'Black Friday in July sale' this week, featuring some great price cuts on not just the brand's popular classic stand mixers but also premium espresso machines and rice cookers. Our recommendation? Hurry if you're interested as KitchenAids stand mixers are always a crowd favorite at any sales event - especially when the price cuts are this good.

Keurig K-Mini: was $109 now $59.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling Keurig K-Mini coffee maker on sale for just $59.99, which is just $10 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The coffee maker can brew a cup in minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped kitchens.

Keurig K-Classic pod coffee maker: was $149 now $79 at Amazon

If you've got a little more space to work with in your kitchen, you could also consider the Keurig K-Classic coffee maker - currently on sale in the Amazon 4th of July sale. This mid-sized machine features a decent 48 ounce reservoir and enough overhead space to fill a travel mug - perfect if you like to take your morning coffee on the road with you.

Keurig K-Iced Essentials Coffee Maker: was $79 now $59 at Walmart

Make your beloved iced coffee at home and save money with the Keurig K-Iced coffee maker, which is on sale for $59. The coffee maker can brew hot and cold coffee in minutes with Keurig's convenient K-Cup Pods.

Magic Bullet Blender: was $49.99 now $39.88 at Amazon

Cool off this summer with a refreshing smoothie with this Magic Bullet Blender, which is on sale for just $39.88. The blender chops, mixes, blends, whips, grinds, and more and includes a tall and short cup, party mug, reusable and to-go lids, and a 10-second recipe guide.

Ionchill Quick Cube Ice Machine: was $102 now $78 at Walmart

A countertop ice maker under $100 is an incredible deal and a perfect item to purchase at today's sale. The Ionchill ice maker features a compact, portable design and can make up to 26 lbs of bullet-shaped ice in just 24 hours.

4th of July sales: Headphones & Audio

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $279 now $179 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are at their lowest price yet. With industry-leading noise-cancellation technology and amazingly balanced sound, you'll be hard-pressed to get anything better for the price. If you want a few more bells and whistles then you could opt for the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds but you'll be paying a lot more for the privilege.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are ranked among the best headphones in the world for most people, and you can find them on sale for $279.99 at Best Buy. For this price, nothing gives you such rich sound, great noise cancellation, and smart features – all in a lightweight and comfortable package, as our Sony WH-1000XM4 review tells you.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are small and comfortable, the two-way speaker design provides impressive and detailed 24-bit audio, and the ANC is seriously good for this level – and they earned 4.5 stars in our review. Today's 4th of July deal from Best Buy brings the price down to $149.99.

Cambridge Audio Melomania M100: was $219 now $159 at Amazon

These glorious earbuds only arrived in March 2024 and this is the first time I've ever seen a discount of any kind – so a whopping 27% saving is unreal. TechRadar's audio editor personally reviewed them (feel free to check out the glowing Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 review) and we can tell you that sonically and for noise cancellation, they're a stone cold bargain at this all-new lowest ever price.

4th of July sales: phones

Samsung Galaxy Z series: reserve your device now and get $50 off a preorder

You can already head on over to the official Samsung Store today to reserve yourself the next generation of Galaxy Z devices ahead of the brand's Samsung Unpacked event on July 10th. By doing so you'll not only secure yourself a preorder, but also get $50 off your purchase should you commit. You'll also be entered into a sweepstake with the chance to win $5,000 in Samsung Store credit - which is enough to buy one of the brand's highest-end TVs, for example.

Apple iPhone 15: free with an unlimited data plan, plus free iPad at Verizon

No trade-in needed: Verizon's current batch of cell phone deals on the iPhone 15 are some of the strongest we've ever seen on the flagship. Right now, you don't even need a trade-in to get this device for free alongside a new line on either the Plus or the Ultimate unlimited data plan. In addition, you can also throw in a free iPad right now as a bonus gift, although note that you will need to pay for an additional cellular line to claim it ($10 per month extra).

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now from $559 with a six-month plan at Mint Mobile

Speaking of excellent 4th of July phone deals, the Google Pixel 8 is available for just $559 alongside a new six-month plan at the prepaid carrier Mint Mobile right now - a great option if you're looking for a cheap device and plan combo. Alongside your massive $400 saving on the device itself, you'll also get six months of service for free with this deal, which again makes it a great value choice.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: now up to $990 off at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra improves on last year's model in every way, including performance, battery life, camera quality, and more. This deal offers the Galaxy S24 Ultra with double the storage for the price of half, a.k.a. 512GB for the price of 256GB and 1TB for the price of 512GB. This, plus the credit up to $750 that you can stack with a trade-in, make it one of the best deals you can get on Samsung's latest smartphone this year. Even if you don't have an existing device to trade in, it's still a discount worth considering for the storage savings.

Samsung Galaxy A35: was $399.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

With its capable Exynos 1380 chipset, bright 6.6-inch display and hefty 5,000mAh battery, the Galaxy A35 is a great phone for those who don't care about flagship bells and whistles. It's currently on sale at Amazon in both navy and lilac colorways for a record-low $349.99.

4th of July sales: Cameras

GoPro Hero 12 Black bundle: was $449.99 now $349 at Amazon

The GoPro Hero 12 Black bundle is the ideal entry point to the action camera world, saving you from needing to buy anything else. The camera offers 5.3K video which gives you 91% more resolution than 4K while it has best-in-class image quality and HDR support. Whatever you snap will look great here with a rugged and completely waterproof build ensuring it’ll never let you down whatever you have planned.

Canon EOS R5: was $3,399 now $2,999 at Best Buy

Canon's best-ever camera for photography is now available for just $2,999 at Best Buy. At just $100 more than the record low, it's now a full $900 cheaper than at launch. For less than $3,000 you get a full-frame sensor with 45MP still pictures, superb autofocus, and one of the best in-body image stabilization performances. It's an all-round pleasure to shoot with. It's also apt for video, being one of the first hybrid cameras to unleash 8K video, while its 4K video (which has frame rates up 120p) is excellent, too.