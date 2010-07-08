Patriot Inferno 100GB review

With a beefy warranty and scorching performance thanks to the latest controller tech, this is a damn desirable SSD. If only it were bigger and cheaper.

Red hot performance from the latest solid state storage technology. That's Patriot's plan with its new Inferno 100GB SSD.

Just in case you haven't got the message, Patriot has dressed the Inferno in funky, bright red anodised threads.

Of course, it's what inside that really matters.

Like a lot of the latest high performance drives, including the Corsair Force F100 and OCZ Vertex 2 [link to reviews], the Patriot Inferno 100GB is powered by the Sandforce SF-1200 series. It's currently the hottest SSD controller chip in town.

So, it's no surprise to find Patriot claiming similar performance numbers. Like the Corsair and OCZ drives, the Inferno 100GB is rated at 285MB/s and 275MB/s for sequential reads and writes.

At around £285, it's similarly priced to the OCZ, too, and even uses essentially the same Intel-sourced MLC Flash memory.

Despite the similarities, there are a few differences in the way various manufacturers put their SSD packages together. The Inferno 100GB's five-year warranty is certainly worth bearing in mind.