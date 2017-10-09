Kurin Atom review

Looking at the price, this is one of the finest innovations in the world of air purifiers. It actually works and is useful but using this in public does seem a little weird. A well implemented alternative of the tube and mask will make this a perfect end product.

As the race goes on to gather all the luxury within ones reach, we come face to face with the harsh reality that we might soon be running out of the most important necessities to sustain human life.

Delhi last year acquired top spot amongst the most polluted cities in the world published by WHO. 13 other cities including Gwalior, Allahabad, Kanpur and others accompanied New Delhi into the list 25 of most polluted cities worldwide.

These conditions might not look good for the people living in the cities but there could not have been a better time for air purifier companies to expand their roots into the Indian market. The degrading air quality and tremendous market potential are the key motivators for companies to think out of the box to harness it.

Kurin Systems is one of the many companies currently in the race to occupy air purifier market in India. “The product comes loaded with a HEPA filter along with an activated carbon filter which is capable of removing PM 2.5 and PM 10 upto a mark of 99% on the move,” says Pavneet Singh Puri, Director, Kurin Systems.

Kurin systems has took a step further in the game and are planning to take a lead with their Atom Portable Air Purifier which delivers you pollution free air on the go. We got lucky to try the portable air purifier and here is a sum up of our experience with the device.

Kurin Atom Specifications

Size: 48 x 48 x 136mm

Weight: 186g

Battery: 2200mAh

Charging time: 2-3 hours

Data cable: Micro USB 2.0

Filter life: 6 months

Price: Rs 4,999

Availability: www.kurin.co

Colors: Black, White and Pink

Design and utility

The main highlight of this air purifier is its portability. Designing an air purifier with such minimal form factor is not an easy job. The shape is a lot like Xiaomi’s Mi Air Purifier but more like a bonsai. It is a rectangular cube with curved sides and flat top and bottom, with dotted grills around the lower part of the body to suck air from all directions. On the top it has the power button, micro USB port for charging, a charging indicator light, along with an outlet pipe.

The build quality is impressive; the plastic build does not feel cheap at all. I accidentally dropped it a couple of times but it survived in both the cases.

Kurin Atom portable air purifier comes as a handy device which is 5-inch tall and can be easily carried around in your pocket or can be attached to your belt with the help of the carabiner which comes fixed with the device. The hose connects to the mask which then supplies fresh and clean air straight to your lungs.

It can also be used as a car air purifier by detaching the hose and it helps filter out the PM, cigarette smoke and odour lingering in your car’s air.

When used along with the mask, the difference in the quality of the air outside and air from the mask can be felt significantly although it might not be as impressive when used in the car.

The air coming from the mask is so much purer than the outside air that after using it for just a few minutes, as soon as you take it off, you might want to put it back on as the quality of air it provides is far better than normal.

HEPA filters to some extent can get rid of allergens, pollens, dust, and Kurin Atom might be a relief if you or someone in your family has asthma and struggles more while outdoors.

How does it work?

Device has a small circular soft button at top which needs a long press for it to start and a green continuous LED to notify it. Fan speed can be adjusted by pressing the same button again.

Another long press to the button shuts down the device.

The LED turns red when put to charging but there is no provision to notify the full charge of battery.

Performance

The readings for PM 2.5 outdoors on an average day in a well populated locality in New Delhi vary from 115 in the morning and peak to 240 at night, which were reduced to around 50-70 when the air was filtered through Kurin Atom.

On a single charge of 45 min it can last upto 8 hours, which is quite impressive considering its size.

I tried using it at home and while travelling, and the performance was very consistent in 90% of the cases.

What can be better?

The hose is made of hard plastic material and thus tilts the mask to the side where Atom is residing and compromises the fit of the mask. A softer hose material might be a solution to the problem.

The mask fits comfortably but when used over a longer period starts to put strain on the nose where the top of it resides.

When kept inside the pockets the air delivery rate takes a fall as pores get blocked and motor struggles to suck up air and degrades the experience.

Verdict

Looking at what the Kurin Atom offers, it is almost impossible to find a device similar to this. Most other air purifiers are made for an indoor use and are bulky in size. Pollution is not limited to your home, office or car, then why the purifiers are limited to these places?

The most polluted air you inhale is when you are out, and this pocket size device is the perfect solution to this problem. The only thing that is a bit awkward about the product is the tube and mask design, which looks a bit odd when you are in public, but you'll be getting a synthetic mask inside box to cover it up. No wonder, it will soon become common if the pollution level keeps rising at this pace.