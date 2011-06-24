Samsung PS64D8000 review

The Samsung PS64D8000 plasma is arguably the most eagerly awaited 3D TV so far this year. Its immense 64-inch screen fits nicely into the generally accepted 'bigger is better' mantra, while gas technology has consistently proved superior to LCD or LED at suppressing the dreaded crosstalk noise.

The PS64D8000's exceedingly lovely design features a brushed silver metallic bezel and transparent outer trim and is impressively slender by plasma standards. While it's impossible not to draw negative aesthetic comparisons with the stunning near bezel-free designs of Samsung's D7000 series, the PS64D8000 puts to bed any notion that plasma equals ugly.

As well as the aforementioned 3D compatibility, the flagship PS64D8000 carries full Smart TV capability, which means all manner of multimedia playback support and plenty of picture processing power.

Also available in the D8000 plasma series is the 51-inch PS51D8000, while a step down in Samsung's 3D plasma range are the D6900 and D6910 models, which lack the contrast-boosting Real Black Filter found in the D8000s, as well as a few of the flagship model's Smart TV features and Freesat tuner.

The black filter in the P64D8000 is of particular interest, as the hope is that it might lift Samsung a bit nearer to the class-leading black levels of Panasonic's current GT30 and VT30 plasma models than the Korean brand got with its (nonetheless awesome value) P51D6900.