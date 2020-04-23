YouTube show gets celebrities up close with locked down viewers

YouTube has announced the launch of eleven free new original shows with celebrity special appearances as part of its efforts to create content that would assist people locked up at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The shows include a dance special, one on education and another on projects where families and friends can collaborate. Each of these shows would have a celebrity guest. “Some shows will help you learn, some will make you laugh,” says YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki in a tweet adding that there’s something on this list for everyone.

Today we announced 11 free new #YouTubeOriginals to bring people together while we're spending more time #AtHome. Some shows will help you learn, some will make you laugh. There's something in this list for everyone. https://t.co/sR94zVP6UHApril 22, 2020

The news shows, which would all be filmed from the homes of these celebrities, would air for free with ads. Of course, there is the option of getting rid of the ads with the YouTube Premium subscription that costs Rs.129 a month. Here is a look at some of the new originals.

Celebrity Substitute starts on May 7 and would have a celebrity joining an educator who would then teach high school lessons. Some of the celebs include singer Janelle Monae, model Karlie Kloss and actor Terry Crews.

Ever dreamed of having a celebrity substitute? In this #YouTubeOriginal, stars and educators will teach virtual classrooms. @KarlieKloss will code, @KenJeong will teach Biology, along with @BillNye, @CamilaMendes, @JanelleMonae, @TerryCrews and more. #CelebSubonYT coming May 7th. pic.twitter.com/36aRtbhMgqApril 22, 2020

The mini-series Create Together With Me will see entrepreneur and actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt hosting friends and families collaborating on projects that includes making music videos, short films and more with each of the episodes documenting the creative process.

.@hitRECordJoe and @hitRECord invite friends & families around the world to showcase their virtual creativity & collaboration despite being in isolation the new series Create Together #WithMe. Join the fun here: https://t.co/wKK5cMCGFV pic.twitter.com/RAjGg2MAjUApril 22, 2020

Acclaimed authors @JohnGrisham @JP_Books @NicholasSparks @ElaineWelteroth @MelindaGates & @GilbertLiz join the #BookTube movement to celebrate the book loving community and offer fun and impactful book suggestions while we spend time indoors. Coming this May. #YouTubeOriginals pic.twitter.com/XJU6YPeiGqApril 22, 2020

There is also Read with Me where Melinda Gates, and John Grisham would join James Patterson, Elizabeth Gilbert and Nicholas Sparks to offer book recommendations while sharing their own perspectives about the books in terms of how they impacted individual lives.

The new slate of 11 originals follows YouTube's recent decisions around kids and family content.