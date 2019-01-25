Xiaomi's next is an entry-level Redmi smartphone with Android Oreo (Go Edition)

It's no secret that Xiaomi has slowly been developing its own ecosystem through its products and it has got a lot of Mi fans, as they say, over the years. On the software side, Xiaomi keeps it tight with its MIUI which runs across all their smartphones barring a few.

The Chinese electronics manufacturer will soon be adding a new smartphone to their list and this one doesn't come with MIUI. The company's earlier collaborations with Google on Android One program gave us the Mi A-series phone running stock Android.

Xiaomi Philippines has posted a teaser of their upcoming Redmi Go smartphone which allegedly runs on Google's Android Go edition. The Android Go running on the phone in itself is an indication that it is going to be an entry-level smartphone.

A Philippines publication, Revü reported it first from a tip by Von Hector Magdua and revealed all the specs of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone. The product page for Redmi Go went live on Philippines e-commerce store Lazada and the folks over at Revü were quick to take a snap.

Posted by XiaomiPhilippines on

Xiaomi Redmi Go specs

The Redmi Go runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) out-of-the-box and features a 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset and a quad-core Cortex A53 CPU backed by Adreno 308 GPU. There's 1 GB of RAM on board along with 8 GB of storage which is expandable by up to 128GB.

Xiaomi Redmi Go sports an 8MP rear camera which has an f/2.0 aperture accompanied by the LED flash and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies to go along. The phone has a 3,000mAh battery which should be able to power the phone through the day on normal use.

Xiaomi Redmi Go: Price and availability

There is no word on the official pricing of the phone yet but we expect the phone to be unveiled in a couple of days as it is being heavily teased in the Philippines. Redmi Go could debut in the Philippines first before landing up in other markets such as India and China. Being an entry-level phone running Android Oreo Go edition, we expect the phone to be priced under Rs 5,000 if and when it launches in India.