Xiaomi Redmi 8 to launch in India on October 9

Xiaomi is kicking off its fourth-quarter with yet another budget smartphone. This time, it is the Redmi 8, which will launch in India on October 9.

The Redmi 7 was launched in India back in March as a budget smartphone, and the Redmi 8 will follow suit while bringing internal upgrades as well as a design refresh. It recently cleared TENAA certification as well, shedding light on the design and specifications that can be expected.

Mi fans! Just when you thought the #Diwali action has reached a peak, here's #BatteryCameraAction!Battery champion with 4⃣/_ _ arriving on 9th Oct.It's time to do moooooooore!📸 Click more🔋 Watch more🎮 Play more💾 Store moreRT if you know what's coming. 🔄#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/71LxSA4iykOctober 3, 2019

Xiaomi Redmi 8 specifications

On paper, it’s very similar to the recently launched Redmi 8A. On the front, we get a 6.2-inch LCD panel with a dot notch along the top edge for the front camera. It’s supposed to be an HD+ panel with a resolution of 1520 x 720.

Under the hood, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 439 chipset with 4GB of RAM as one of the options. There’s likely to be a 3GB variant alongside. Storage options will vary between 32 and 64GB, with further expansion via Micro SD.

The Redmi 8 will sport a dual-camera array this time, consisting of a 12MP primary shooter along with a depth sensor. Selfies are handled by the 8MP front camera. Expect Xiaomi’s usual slew of shooting modes, portrait effects and AI scene recognition.

One of the biggest upgrades comes with the battery capacity, as the Redmi 8 is rumoured to have a 5,000 mAh battery. Support for fast charging over USB Type-C is also likely to make the cut.

Redmi 8 certification (Image credit: TENAA)

Xiaomi Redmi 8 price in India

The Redmi series of phones has always catered to the budget segment, and the Redmi 8 will be no different. The starting price is expected to be under Rs 10,000.