Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A spotted on TENAA, specs revealed

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is currently working on two budget devices, the successors of the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5A. While Xiaomi has not revealed any details of these devices, three Xiaomi devices with the codenames M1804C3CC, M1804C3DE and M1804C3CE have been spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA.

The M1804C3DE model has been spotted featuring a dual camera setup and a fingerprint sensor and going by earlier Redmi devices, this could be the Redmi 6. The other device features a single camera at the back and lacks a fingerprint sensor, hinting that this could be the budget Redmi 6A device.

Read more: Xiaomi Redmi 7

Xiaomi is hosting an event on May 31 to celebrate the company’s eighth anniversary and at this event, the company is expected to announce the Mi 8, MIUI 10, Mi Band 3 and other devices. Xiaomi may use this event to announce the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A budget devices.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 will run on Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 9 skinned on top and feature a 5.45-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

In terms of performance, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 is expected to run on an octa core SoC clocked at 2GHz, which could be the Snapdragon 625 coupled with 506 GPU. In terms of memory, the device is expected to be launched in three variants – 2GB RAM + 16GB internal storage, 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage. The storage will be further expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Coming to the camera department, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 is expected to feature a vertically placed dual camera setup consisting of a 12MP primary camera with an LED flash and a secondary camera. On the front, the device sports a 5MP selfie camera.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 will be powered by a 3,000mAh battery and connectivity options on the device will include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio and GPS.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 6A will also run on Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 9 skinned on top and feature a 5.45-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9 similar to the Redmi 6A.

In terms of performance, the Xiaomi Redmi 6A will be powered by a quad core 2GHz SoC and it will be launched in two variants – 2GB RAM + 16GB internal storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage. The storage will be further expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Coming to the camera department, the Xiaomi Redmi 6A will feature a 12MP primary camera with an LED flash at the back. On the front, the device will sport a 5MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6A will be powered by a 3,000mAh battery and connectivity options on the device will include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack and GPS.