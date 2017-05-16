Xiaomi Redmi 4 with Snapdragon 435 launched in India at Rs. 6,999

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi who is otherwise relatively slow in launching products India is now upping the game by bringing more products to India in quick successions. Today the company has launched a new smartphone called Redmi 4 at an event in New Delhi. The phone will be exclusively sold on Amazon.in.

Redmi 4 comes with a 5-inch HD (720 x 1280 pixels) display with a pixel density of 296 PPi. A 2.5D curved glass protects the Redmi 4's screen. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 that consists of eight cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.4GHz coupled with Adreno 505 GPU.

In terms of storage, it packs 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 16GB/32GB/64GB internal storage with an option to expand the storage via microSD card upto 256GB. Unfortunately, the device still runs on Android 6 Marshmallow with the company's customer software layer MIUI 8 on the top. However, the device will also come with Android 7.0 Nougat preview. A non-removable 41000mAh battery with fast charging support fuels the device.

On the camera front, it houses a 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front, it sports a 5MP camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options on Redmi 4 include 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, WiFi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/GLONASS, OTG support, microUSB port, etc. Sensors on board are rear-mounted Fingerprint, accelerometer, proximity, and compass. It will be available in Matte Black and Elegant Gold color options.

Redmi 4 Specifications

Display: 5-inch IPS HD (720 x 1280 pixels) resolution

Processor: Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435

Camera: 13MP (Rear), 5MP (Front)

RAM: 2/3/4GB

Storage: 16/32/64GB

OS: Android 6.1 (Marshmallow) with MIUI 8 on the top

Battery: 41000 mAh

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth

The basic 2GB RAM/16GB ROM variant will be selling for Rs. 6,999. A slghtly more powerful 3GB RAM/ 32GB ROM variant is priced at Rs. 8,999. The expensive model of Redmi 4 with 4GB RAM/ 64GB ROM costs Rs. 10,999.