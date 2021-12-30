Xiaomi pulled up by Chinese authorities for false representations on a handset

Audio player loading…

At a time Xiaomi should be basking in the glory of its latest Xiaomi 12 flagship series launch, the company ended up with somewhat of a red face. That too, back home in China where the authorities fined the tech giant for wilful misrepresentation of one feature on an earlier smartphone.

The Chinese government picked on a recent advertisement where the smartphone maker claimed that one of its handsets carried an AMOLED display panel, when in actuality it was an LCD one. The device in question was the Redmi K30 5G which the company had made its appearance some weeks ago in China.

A report published on 91Mobiles claims that said advertisement had claimed that the device had an AMOLED panel instead of the actual LCD one. Xiaomi had to pay up around Yuan 20,000 (approx. 2.35 Lacs) for violating the law, which it reportedly paid and closed the case.

No intention to cheat, says Xiaomi

Given that the company itself had promoted the device as a gamer's device with an LCD display, it appears as though the error was on the part of an advertising agency as there was obviously no malafide intention evident in Xiaomi's handling. The report appeared on ITHome which said the company had violated advertising laws in the home country.

Just so that you know, the Redmi K30 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. While Xiaomi did pay up the fine, it argued that the issue was a result of human error and that there was no intention to mislead.

There's good news for Xiaomi fans in India

Coming to brighter aspects around the Xiaomi story, the company is all set to host its first launch event in India on January 6. The company will launch Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge - India’s first phone with 120W fast charging tech. We believe this could result in a shake-up in the Rs.25K to Rs.30K price segment of the country.

We are also hearing that Xiaomi could launch the cheaper Xiaomi 12X device in India very soon. The Xiaomi 12X could arrive in two storage variants – 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB and be available in purple, blue, and gray hues.

While the launch date for the Xiaomi 12 series flagships in India is still under wraps, we thought it would be fun to compare specs between the vanilla Xiaomi 12 and the high-end Xiaomi 12 Pro.

