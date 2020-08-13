Xiaomi pledges smartphones worth Rs 2 crore for Indian children

To celebrate the 74th year of India’s Independence, Xiaomi has promised to pledge 2,500 brand new smartphones worth Rs 2 crore for the pandemic-affected children of India. The company will join hands with its retail partners and network distributors to donate these new phones under the initiative.

The campaign couldn’t have come at a better time as thousands of students have been unable to attend classes due to lockdown. This initiative will make sure that these brand-new smartphones can be used by those in need. Partnering with Teach For India, Xiaomi will ensure that the children can avail these smartphones for online learning and education.

Xiaomi has actively been involved in similar initiatives in the not-so-distant past as well. Mi’s‌ ‌partners‌ ‌have‌ ‌helped‌ ‌over‌ ‌2‌ ‌lakh‌ ‌families‌ ‌affected‌ ‌by‌ ‌the‌ COVID‌ ‌Lockdown‌ ‌and‌ ‌supported‌ ‌over‌ ‌10,000‌ ‌families‌ ‌impacted‌ ‌by‌ ‌Cyclone‌ ‌Amphan. Also, the company took an initiative to distribute free textbooks last year on the occasion of Children’s Day. It donated over 18,000 kg of notebooks to kids and set a new world record, also creating world's largest mosaic in the process.

Xiaomi is also a chief contributor to the Make in India campaign. Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain, on the occasion of the announcement, highlighted the company’s contribution. He said that the 99% of Xiaomi phones are manufactured in India and its facilities employ around 30,000 Indians, 95% of whom are women.

“The pandemic has threatened the very moral and social fabric of the nation. The dynamics of education have changed especially for under- resourced communities. Teach For India is adapting a new approach, blended learning, which has the potential to change the way children across India learn. We are extremely delighted to partner with Mi India and are thankful to them for stepping forward to empower these students to get the right tools for education,” said Sandeep Rai, Chief of City Operations at Teach for India.