Xiaomi Pad 6 could debut pretty soon with a MediaTek processor

Xiaomi recently rolled out the Pad 5 in India powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor. Now, the latest rumours suggest that Xiaomi is prepping up to drop the Xiaomi Pad 6 by August 2022. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the same from the company.

Nonetheless, a report by XiaomiUI (opens in new tab)has suggested that the Xiaomi Pad 6 has appeared on the EEC certification website. The device carries model number 22081283G. It is being speculated that the first four numbers of the model number signify the year and month of launch which hints at August 2022.

Apart from that, well-known tipster Mukul Sharma has said that the upcoming tablet by Xiaomi is already being tested internally. He further confirms the timeline by saying that the tablet could see the market by July end of August beginning.

Rumours have it that the Xiaomi Pad 6 will run on a MediaTek processor instead of a Qualcomm chipset. The processor of the device has not been revealed until now. However, we can expect a Dimensity series MediaTek SoC that will be able to outperform the Snapdragon 860 SoC to be a part of its successor.

No other information regarding the specifications and the features of the Xiaomi Pad 6 are available at this point in time. It seems like the readers have to wait for more time to know the exact details regarding the Xiaomi offering.

Future of tablet market in India

One thing which we are sure of is that the tablet market is going to shine bright this year. Realme and Xiaomi have already kicked off their launching spree and the brands have more tablets lined up for India launch.

Apart from that, we cannot forget that other brands like Vivo, Oppo, and OnePlus are all set to make their debut in the Indian tablet market. Hopes are already high from the OnePlus offering that could also ship with the Snapdragon 870 processor. It will be interesting to see the customers' response to these upcoming devices.

