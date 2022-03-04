Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 May get an always-on display and a smart alarm feature

Audio player loading…

The leaks regarding the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 have started surfacing online. It is going to be the successor of the Mi Smart Band 6, which was launched in India at the Mi Smarter Livings event last year. In a report published by XDAdevelopers, some of the key specifications and features of the wearable have been revealed via the codes found on Xiaomi's applications.

According to the report, the Mi Smart Band 7 carries the code name 'L66,' and it will have two model numbers, M2130B1 and M2129B1, that hints at the presence of two variants. It further mentioned that the wearable would get a display with 192x490 pixels resolution.

Mi Smart Band 7 tipped specifications

Rumours suggest that the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 will have a larger screen as compared to its predecessor. The device will have an always-on display. The wearable is expected to get a Smart Alarm feature that will automatically wake up the user from a light sleep of 30 minutes before the designated alarm time.

In addition, the Mi Smart Band 7 will also come with a Power Savings mode to provide longer battery life as per the requirement of the user. The smart band will feature multiple watch faces and will most probably work with the Zepp application instead of the Mi Fit app.

(Image credit: Logger)

It will also have various workout modes like Zumba, Aerobics, gymnastics, free training, etc. Moreover, the wearable will also get around 303 emoticons along with 126 notifications icons. This clearly suggests that the device will provide you with instant notifications from various apps.

To recall, Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 comes equipped with a 1.56-inch AMOLED display and 5ATM water-resistant. The smart band features a SpO2 sensor and has a 24 hours heart rate monitoring. Furthermore, you can also track 30 different activities with the help of the Mi Wear application available on the Google Play Store. The device can go on for up to two weeks once charged completely.

