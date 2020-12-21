Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K goes on sale today: price features, and availability

Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K, the company's premium smart TV will go on sale in India today for the first time. The Mi QLED TV 4K was launched in India last week as its first QLED offering in the Indian market.

Xiaomi has had a great run when it comes to smart TVs in India - in fact, it is the top brand when it comes to shipping smart TV in India for the past few years. With the new QLED launch, Xiaomi is aiming to grab a piece of cake which is mostly dominated by big players like Samsung, Sony, and LG.

Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K price and availability

Check out the Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K Rs 54,999 on Flipkart Rs 1,500 off on SBI Credit CardView Deal

Specs and features

The Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K offers a 55-inch panel with a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution. It has fairly slim bezels on three sides, which leads to a 96% screen-to-body ratio. It supports all the HDR codecs: HDR, HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision and covers 100% of the NTSC colour space and 95% of the DCI-P3 gamut. Xiaomi's Vivid Picture Engine can take it further based on the content. The company has also added a total of 14 picture profiles. Reality Flow MEMC is also available to upscale 24fps content to 60fps.

Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K’s comes with in-built speakers that is said to negate the need of a soundbar. You get two sets of one full-range tweeter and two woofers with a maximum output of 30W. Additionally, Dolby Audio and DTS-HD are also supported.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The TV is powered by the quad-core MediaTek 9611 chipset, along with 2GB of RAM and a 32GB of storage. It has three HDMI 2.1 ports which support 4K 60fps playback which will please the gamers. As for the software, it runs on Android TV 10 operating system with performance improvements across the board. Google Assistant and Chromecast are also supported.

Xiaomi's latest version of PatchWall adds a bunch of features on top of Android TV 10 OS like universal search across all apps, kid’s mode, smart recommendations, unified watchlist and a customisable user centre.

In India, currently, QLED TVs take up less than 0.5% share. With the new QLED TV, Xiaomi plans to take the numbers up. This is also one of the cheapest QLED TVs available in India and as always with all of its products, Xiaomi has priced it aggressively.