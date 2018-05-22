Xiaomi Mi Max 3 to be unveiled in July, confirms CEO

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun recently confirmed that the company is planning a big event on May 31, where they’ll release a wide variety of products. The event will be held in Shezhen, China but there's no word on which products Xiaomi will be debuting.

While we are not sure about the products, there's one big product launch that's confirmed by the CEO on Weibo. The mammoth sized phablet Mi Max 3 will be revealed in July, which was earlier rumoured to launch in May.

Lei Jun reveals the release period for Mi Max 3 on Weibo (Credit- GSMarena)

Some reports have hinted that Xiaomi would be showcasing its next flagship Mi 7 at the event, while Xiaomi recently confirmed the Mi 8th anniversary edition phone, which surfaced on Xiaomi’s community forum in China earlier.



Till the second iteration, Xiaomi has placed the Mi Max series under the Rs. 20,000 price segment with sub par hardware, which usually matches the latest Redmi Note phone.

Moreover, an 18:9 display with full HD+ resolution is quite safe to assume. Further, a massive battery up to 5000mAh is most likely to land on the Max 3.

Some rumours also point towards Qi wireless charging and Iris scanner, but it's still too early to predict that.



Internals are likely to be similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, but rumours suggest two different variants. The Low-end variant could sport a Snapdragon 636 and the high-end variant is said to feature Snapdragon 660. Similarly, there options for 4GB and 6GB RAM on the variants.