Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G goes on sale today: price specs and availability

The Xiaomi Mi 10i will go on sale in India today for the first time. The Xiaomi Mi 10i is the latest mid-range which marked its return to the sub Rs 30,000 segment and completed the Mi 10 family in India.

The Xiaomi Mi 10i was launched in India a couple of days back as the first phone to launch in 2021. The Xiaomi Mi 10i is a 5G device with 108MP primary camera, new Snapdragon 750G chipset, and 120Hz refresh rate screen. The device will go on sale at 12 noon today via Amazon.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Xiaomi Mi 10i price in India

In India, the Xiaomi Mi 10i is available in three configurations. The 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 21,999 while the 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 23,999. The company also announced a 6+64GB variant which will be sold for Rs 20,999 later. Colour options include Pacific Sunrise, Atlantic Blue and Midnight Black.

You can also avail Rs 2,000 cashback offer with ICICI bank credit/debit cards and Amazon Prime members can also avail Rs 1,000 additional discount with the coupon.

Xiaomi Mi 10i specs

Xiaomi Mi 10i (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Xiaomi Mi 10i sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080p) LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The AdaptiveSync feature also makes its way to the Mi 10i which switches between 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz to match with the content. It can go up to 450 nits. Apart from that, the display is also TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue content consumption, supports HDR10+ content as well as HD streaming. And lastly, it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Under the hood, the Mi 10i is powered by the new Snapdragon 750G chipset which is an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2Ghz. The device is available in three configuration - 6+64GB, 6+128GB, and 8+128GB. There is also a hybrid slot for additional storage.

The Mi 10i is packed with a 108MP camera which uses the Samsung HM2 sensor. This also marked the debut of Samsung HM2 in India. It is followed by an 8MP ultra-wide shooter with a 120-degree field-of-view, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. It can also shoot 4K and maco videos. On the Mi 10i, the selfies are handled by a 16MP punch-hole camera. Shooting modes include long exposures, photo filters, HDR, beautify, sky replacement, Pro mode for photos and videos and more.

The Xiaomi Mi 10i has a 4,820mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Apart from the above-mentioned specs, the Xiaomi Mi 10i will offer dual-frequency GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and Beidou. For audio, there will be dual speaker setup onboard. The IR blaster and the headphone jack also makes to the cut.