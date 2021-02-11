Xiaomi flagship with Snapdragon 870 gets certified with a familiar design

The Xiaomi Mi 10 from 2020 marked the company’s re-entry into the premium smartphone space in markets such as India. For 2020, it might be considering launching the series again with improved specifications.

A new high-end Xiaomi smartphone with the model number ”M2102J2SC” recently passed through TENAA, revealing a design very similar to the Mi 10 Ultra. What’s interesting is that this device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset, which will be a step up from the Mi 10’s Snapdragon 865.

Launched in August, the Mi 10 Ultra was confined to the Chinese market — Its local name was “Xiaomi 10 Premium Edition”. Specifications included 120W fast charging, a 120Hz OLED display, a 108MP primary camera and a zoom lens that could go all the way up to 120x. Six months later, these features remain unmatched.

We don’t expect most of these features to make it to the refreshed Mi 10. Along with the new chipset, it has a curved OLED display, quad-cameras on the rear, an in-display fingerprint scanner and a punch-hole selfie camera. Considering that the camera module is much smaller than the Mi 10 Ultra’s, we wouldn’t be surprised if the 108MP sensor and periscopic telephoto zoom modules get axed.

There’s no information on the battery or charging stats yet, but it is expected to support 33W fast charging. Since it is looking to be competitively priced, fancier features such as wireless charging are also likely to be skipped.

Since none of this has been officially confirmed yet, it’s better to take these reports of the Mi 10 reboot with a grain of salt.

What we do know is Xiaomi’s other flagships, such as the Mi 11 and its super-premium sibling will be headed to many more markets such as India in the coming weeks. Before that, the new Redmi Note 10 series will make its global debut in early March. Needless to say, the Xiaomi group has quite a few launches in the pipeline across segments.