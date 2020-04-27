Xiaomi event on April 30; Redmi Note 9 series to go global

Xiaomi is gearing up to add a new device to its Redmi Note 9 family. The launch date is set for April 30 and here is everything we need to know about the device so far.

Xiaomi recently said that it would announce new members of the Redmi Note 9 series. Along with the launch of new Redmi Note 9 series device, the company might also announce the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to the global markets.

As per the teaser images posted by the company’s official Twitter handle, Xiaomi will be hosting an online event to unveil the new smartphone at 8 pm GMT on April 30. The launch event will be live-streamed on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube as well as on the Mi community.

The legend of #RedmiNoteSeries continues! Get ready to meet the newest members of #RedmiNote9Series as well as other great Xiaomi products! #NoMiWithoutYou

The teaser also says “Get ready to meet the newest members of Redmi Note 9 Series as well as other great Xiaomi products”. So, we can expect Xiaomi to announce multiple products on April 30.

Although the official teaser doesn’t give us any hint about the upcoming device, it is clear that the device will come under the Redmi Note 9 series. Speculation suggests that the vanilla Redmi Note 9 will also finally be announced.

The Redmi Note 9 was expected to come out alongside the launch of the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max devices which were launched in India recently. However, the company didn’t announce the vanilla Redmi Note 9.

A recent report suggests that the Redmi Note 9 could be launched as the Redmi 10X in China. And, most likely this is the device that Xiaomi will be unveiling a few days from now. The Redmi Note 9 was found on the Chinese telecom site and here are the details of the phone.

The Redmi Note 9 is likely to be a budget 4G handset with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with 2,340 x 1,080 resolution. The site also said the device will be powered by new MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and will pack in a massive 5,020mAh battery. The device is expected to run on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

Furthermore, it is expected to sport a quad-camera with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens followed by a couple of 2MP cameras and a 13MP selfie shooter. The listing showed only one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. But, then we can expect Redmii to announce the phone in different RAM and storage variants.

Lastly, the report also suggests a price of CNY 1499 which is around Rs 16,100 in India.