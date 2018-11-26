Xiaomi AirDots listed in FCC document

Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi seems poised to join the wireless earphone market with the imminent launch of its AirDots, a pair of earbuds that reportedly look identical to the Apple’s AirPods.

These new earbuds have already received certification from the USA’s FCC (Federal Communications Commission). The listed name on the document is ‘Mi True Wireless Earphones’. The FCC document also reveals that the earbuds will come with soft silicone tips, making them a bit more comfortable than the AirPods. They have also received Bluetooth certification.

The document also reveals that the earbuds will come in three different size options. Alongside the earbuds, there is a charging case with a multi-function button located on the side. The USB Type-C port located underneath work in charging the case as well as the earbuds.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones will support Bluetooth 4.2, along with touch controls on the buds. Users will be able to control the voice assistant, play/pause music, and accept or reject calls through the dedicated touch zone. The AirDots come with true wireless technology (TWS), which splits audio between the two buds, thereby ensuring a balanced and enhanced hearing experience.

The claim is that the AirDots last up to four hours (on stereo) and five hours (on mono mode) with a single full charge. The charging case reportedly provides up to an additional 10 hours.

There is no word on a possible India launch date; however, we can expect it to be soon, given Xiaomi's popularity and affordability in India.