TechRadar's 2010 Awards are here!

Vote for your favourite tech and you could win a share of £25,000 in prizes

The TechRadar Awards 2010 have gone live today at www.techradar.com/awards and we want you to vote for the tech you've loved the most over the last 12 months.

Was the HTC Hero your favoured phone? Did Samsung's LED TVs blow the competition away? Was your year dominated by Windows 7 or OS X Snow Leopard? We want to know!

What's more, vote and you could win a £5,000 YOYOTech high-end gaming PC or a swish £799 Dell Adamo laptop among other prizes.

The shortlists in each category were whittled down from our top-scoring reviews by a leading panel of tech experts, including representatives from Sky News, MSN and Mobile Choice.

The TechRadar Awards contain 18 categories across TechRadar's core areas; Computing, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Gadgets with shortlisted companies including Samsung, Apple, HTC, Microsoft, Spotify, Acer, Nvidia, Mozilla and Google.

Cast your vote now and let us know who you want to walk away with TechRadar's first ever awards.