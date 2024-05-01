Ruh-roh, Boston Dynamics Spot put a dog costume on Spot and it's downright adorable

If I'm being honest, I'm writing this just so I can show you a bizarre 52-second video that stopped me in my tracks: it's a Boston Dynamics Spot robot in a dog costume.

The robotics firm didn't unveil any new technology or robotics breakthroughs. Nope, this video is just of an unadorned Spot dancing next to another Spot wearing an elaborate, if somewhat cartoonish dog getup.

When I first saw the video, I assumed Boston Dynamics had hired an animation studio to CGI a cute dog next to the $75,000 robot dog, popular in factories and with well-heeled enthusiasts. I was wrong.

According to the video description, "Sparkles is a custom costume designed just for Spot to explore the intersections of robotics, art, and entertainment." In other words, it's a blue-and-white sheepdog costume fitted atop a standard Spot.

It's not just the adorable and realistic costume, which only leaves Spot's real legs showing – it's "Sparkles'" moves. In this instance, Spot was choreographed using software previously employed two years ago to choreograph Spot's dance routine with Korean supergroup BTS, which celebrated Boston Dynamic's partnership with Hyundai Motor Group.

Sparkles' costume face doesn't move and its eyes are unblinking. Even so, moves I've seen Spot perform countless times before take on a far more canine aspect when done by the Sparkles costume. The combination of friendly pup costume and animation transforms Spot from a slightly scary and off-putting industrial robot into something you might want to hug and pet (though I am relieved Sparkles never extends his neck the way a typical Spot robot can).

Even though Sparkles could bust a move, the costume covers most of its sensors, meaning it might not be a very useful at-home companion. Plus, the head covers its highly useful grabber face, which probably means Sparkles can't even use his costume mouth to pick up a fake dog bone.

Boston Dynamics dropped the video just days after it teased its most advanced humanoid robot yet, the fully reimagined and all-electric Atlas. It occurred to me that if Boston Dynamics is willing to put dog's clothing on Spot, might it also sheath Atlas in fake human skin and even add a face?

Naturally, the response to that robot might be less "awww" and more like something approaching sheer horror.

In any case, enjoy Sparkles' all-too-brief dance moves while we ponder how long it'll be before this costumed Spot is starring in his own kids' show.