20 humble beginnings of Apple, Microsoft and more

The origins of Huawei are extremely cloudy. The company was founded in 1987 in Shenzhen, China, by the famously reclusive Ren Zhengfei, a military technologist in the research unit of the People's Liberation Army. The official line is that the company was formed with just 21,000 yuan - about £350 at the time, and sold telephone exchange switches to rural China. However it's also reported that the company got an initial loan of $8.5 million from a state-owned bank, which is denied by the company. What's not in debate is that Huawei is now the largest telecommunications equipment maker in the world.