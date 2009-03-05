Palm Pre is officially year's hottest gadget

The year's hottest gadgets have been announced, and a few surprises have been sprung - namely the Palm Pre hitting the top spot, despite only being announced a month and a half ago.

T3, which like TechRadar is published by Future, has put together a list of the 100 hottest gadgets of 2009, coming up with this year's Hot 100 (you see what they did there?).

The iPhone has dipped out of the top ten this year, with the Toshiba TG01 taking its place as the 'tablet phone du jour'; in fact, there are no Apple products in the top 10 at all.

Sony strikes back

Sony, despite suffering one its worst year's economically, has managed to get three products in the top 10 (the X-Series Walkman, the Reader and the Vaio P-Series), with seven others in the top 100, including the massively over-priced 11-inch XEL-1 OLED TV.

The push towards 3D TV in the homes is clearly gathering pace as well, as the Panasonic 3D HDTV, despite not being available until 2010, has got the judges excited enough to place it in at number 13.

The best-placed TV award goes to Philips, which stunned the world recently by announcing its 21:9 true cinema TV set for consumers recently, coming in at number four in Hot 100.

Check out the full list over on T3's Hot 100 site, and see if your favourite gadget has managed to make the big time.