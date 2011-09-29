Laterooms.com announces 'best hotel for gadgets' winner

The winner of the UK's best hotel for gadgets has been announced, with Eccleston Square Hotel in London picking up the top award.

The hotel has been given the award by LateRooms.com, with a number of judges – including TechRadar – choosing the hotel for its lavish array of technology.

The hotel comprises 39 rooms and within each of these there are iPad 2s, HD 3D TVs, Blu-ray player, as well as some innovative features built into structure of the room.

Hotel tech

These include smart glass walls in the bathroom that can go opaque with the click of a button, mist-free mirrors and a £12,000 bed which offer up massages.

Speaking about the hotel, the judges said: "Eccleston Square is a true haven of technology – cutting edge and up to the minute, a clear winner for the Best Gadget in a hotel."

Head over to Laterooms.com now to see the full list of winners.