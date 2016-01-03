The ultimate geek bucket list: 12 things to see or do before you die

What's on your bucket list? For most people, the things they want to do before heading to the great gig in the sky might include skydiving, vacationing in Italy, or learning to paint. For us geeks, though, our bucket lists look a little different.

Ours could include such geeky adventures as visiting the LEGO headquarters, or seeing some seemingly mundane garages in Silicon Valley that are really the birthplaces of the modern age.

Here are 12 ideas to add to your geek bucket list. And feel free to throw your own suggestions in the comments - we may just add them to this list.