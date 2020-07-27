WhatsApp support for multiple devices getting nearer

WhatsApp is generally known to be behind the competition when it comes to new features on its messaging platform. The company’s recent addition of features like Messenger rooms, Dark Mode, Animated stickers is already a cakewalk for rivals like Telegram. Now, the latest beta for Android has revealed that multi-device support is finally arriving and will be integrated under the ‘Linked devices’ section in settings.

Upon digging up the latest beta version of Android, that is version 2.20.196.8, WABetaInfo has found that the long-rumoured 'Multiple Devices' feature will be integrated into the settings tab. On accessing the three-dotted menu at the top right corner from the Home page, a new 'Linked Devices' option will appear among others.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

Tapping on it takes you to another page which briefly describes the features and shows the list of connected devices below. To connect it users need to tap on the Link New device option in the settings and WABetainfo points that users will need their mobile phone and a subsequent verification code received on that number to login to another device.

Rumours also suggest that WhatsApp might include the verification process via a chat inside the app but that's not confirmed yet. That said, this is great news for ardent WhatsApp users.

So far, the company supports only one device at a time. People who use multiple devices like iPad, iPhones and android devices at the same time find it extremely difficult to juggle between them. WhatsApp began testing the feature a while ago and as of yet, it will reportedly support up to four devices at a time.

Apart from the multi-device support, an advanced search mode is coming our way soon. This lets users search for a specific type of message like a text, video, photo or a file from the search bar. This can minimise time for those who have hundreds of messages starred in their chats.

Anyway, the multi-device support is coming really soon and devices like computers, tablets including iPad, smartphones are sure to be included in the list. We will keep you updated on any additions to the final versions in the future.