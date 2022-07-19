What are the latest trends in Indian smartphone industry? Check this out

Audio player loading…

The fourth edition of the 'Zee5 Intelligence Monitor' has come out, revealing the latest trends in the Indian smartphone industry. The research gives information on when people plan to change their gadgets, the key motivator to do so, the price bracket people aim, and so on.

Zee5, the video streaming platform, has found out that more than half the smartphone users in metropolitan cities are planning to replace their handheld device within the next six months. The current post-Covid trend among buyers, the research says, is to grab the latest models, while earlier, the behaviour was to replace a handset due to declining performance.

Buyers these days want phones with latest features, which is a key motivator well above price, while another driver has been the prevalence of OTT apps and the want to consume them. However, the top factor determining the next purchase is brand reputation, while technology follows close by as well.

Two out of five smartphone buyers intend to purchase a phone costing Rs 30,000 or more, with there being a higher tendency among the 35-44 age group to do so. Over 53 per cent of the smartphone-using audience use their gadget for more than four hours a day, while one out of three people living in metros also own a smartwatch or a fitness band.

Among other things, the research revealed that 70 per cent of respondents from locations which are not metros showed interest to buy their next smartphone online. It was also found that the gap is closing among metro and non-metro smartphone buyers when it comes to purchase triggers and key drivers

The research also found that men are more brand conscious and have twice the share than women in the Rs 50,000 and above smartphone segment, while women appear price and deal-conscious and have more share in the Rs 10,000 segment.

Zee's insights

Launching the report, Rajiv Bakshi, Chief Operations Officer (Revenue), Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, said, “By deep diving into the smartphones segment, we have unearthed amazing new insights on user behaviour which can lead the brand marketers to attract millions of customers eager to upgrade and replace their smartphones."

"We hope this report will act as a guidebook for marketeers and smartphone brands and serve to be distinctive for the industry at large. Marketers and business leaders can use these findings to make smarter business decisions and hyper-target campaigns utilizing the ZEE5 platform to connect with audience in 12 languages,” he added.