Nokia 6301: make internet calls with UMA

Nokia today unveiled the Nokia 6301 handset. Featuring unlicensed mobile access (UMA) technology, it enables you to make calls over the internet when you're in a wireless zone.

Using UMA technology, the Nokia 6301 will connect to unlicensed wireless networks, such as Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, so that you can make free or cheap calls using Skype for example. When you move out of range of the network, the connection will automatically revert to a GSM, GPRS or UMTS mobile phone network. The Nokia 6301 is essentially a combination of a landline and mobile phone.

Measuring less than 13.1mm thin, the Nokia 6301 also has a built-in 2-megapixel camera, 2-inch QVGA screen, 30MB of internal memory and a supplied 128MB microSD card, as well as an MP3 player and FM radio. It offers up to 3.5 hours talk time, and up to 14 days standby time.

The new Nokia 6301 will start shipping before Christmas, priced at 230 euros (£161).