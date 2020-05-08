Vodafone Idea recharges possible via pharmacies, kiranas in UP West

Good news comes the way of Vodafone Idea users in UP West, where they can now recharge their phones at the over 6,500 Kirana and pharmacies located in the region.

On Wednesday, the telecom operator announced the availability of these new options so that customers need not venture out too far away from their homes and successfully maintain the crucial social distancing in view of the Covid-19 situation.

The consumers in this region were facing an uphill task in getting their phones recharged due to the Centre mandated nationwide lockdown and subsequent shuttering of internet recharge outlets. This new option is especially beneficial to those without any access to digital recharge modes.

Since, at the moment, only essential shops and services vendors are open in UP West, it was a natural progression to equip these shops with the necessary recharging capability, as per the telecom operator.

Moreover, recharges are not possible via online facilitators like PhonePe or PayTm via feature phones.

Reaching out to customers

While the company had added multiple bill payment and recharge options for their 3G and 4G subscribers, 2G users with feature phones were left out. Vodafone Idea remedied this by allowing Quick Recharge via SMS and missed calls to dedicated numbers.

At the same time, prepaid Vodafone Idea customers also have had the option, since last month, to recharge through their nearest Bank ATM during the nationwide lockdown period.

Vodafone Idea says that thousands of its consumers have already benefited through this initiative so far. It added that the company is continuing to extend and support by requesting digital savvy customers to help those in need of recharge but don’t know how to utilise online methods.

This is made possible by its #RechargeforGood programme, wherein those familiar with online transactions can help their friends, relatives or neighbours.