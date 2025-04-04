Affected by the recent earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand? These eSIM deals will help you stay in touch

These eSIM providers bring internet connectivity to people in the area

eSIM setup screen displayed on iPhone 14 Pro
(Image credit: Shutterstock / Hadrian)
The devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28 2025 saw the region struck by a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake, with tremors felt across Thailand and South-West China.

Our thoughts are with everyone affected, especially those in Myanmar, where the impact has been most severe. While eSIM providers currently don't offer any services in Myanmar due to political tensions, we've reached out to some eSIM partners to secure exclusive offers for people affected in Thailand who may be in need of affordable, fast, and reliable connectivity.

If you're traveling in Thailand and trying to stay connected with loved ones, or simply needing data while things stabilize, these offers are meant to provide one small way of staying connected at a time like this.

Exclusive eSIM deals for Thailand

Exclusive: 1GB free data for Thailand

Exclusive: 1GB free data for Thailand

Covering over 200 countries, Saily partners with local providers to ensure reliable connections and fast speeds. Prices for Asian plans start from $4.99 for 1GB lasting for 7 days. Saily is providing us with free 1GB of data for those affected by the earthquake in Thailand. Use code staystrongth to claim the offer.

Read our full Saily review.

View Deal
Exclusive: Get a one-week Thailand data plan for just $2

Exclusive: Get a one-week Thailand data plan for just $2

aloSIM offers multiple data plans for Thailand ranging from 1GB to unlimited data. Users can also opt for an international phone number through aloSIM's sister app Hushed. Covering over 200 countries, aloSIM offers regional Asian plans starting from $5. To claim the discount on the one-week Thailand data plan, use code LOVE2TH during checkout. The code will also work for data in surrounding countries in Asia, in case people have relocated temporarily.

View Deal

Some other deals in the market

Get free capped data with Firsty

Get free capped data with Firsty

Firsty works with a freemium model where you can simply download the app, choose the location, and start using the internet for free. This plan offers basic internet speeds and requires users to watch ads to stay connected.

Read our full Firsty review.

View Deal
Get 1GB of data for $1 for Thailand and six other Asian countries

Get 1GB of data for $1 for Thailand and six other Asian countries

Exclusive to new users, Jetpac is offering 1GB of data for $1 for Thailand and other Asian countries. The pack is valid for 4 days and includes add-ons like lounge access at airports in case of a flight delay.

Read our full Jetpac review.

View Deal
Udita Choudhary
Udita Choudhary
Editorial assistant

Udita Choudhary is an Editorial Assistant at TechRadar Pro where she looks after the eSIM vertical. She specializes in curating reviews and crafting deals. She also works on the affiliate side, managing the editorial needs of our diverse clientele. Her background is in Fashion Media where she has worked for publications such as Vogue Business, Marie Claire, and Grazia. She has an MA degree in Business and Economics from the University of Glasgow.

