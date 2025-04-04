Affected by the recent earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand? These eSIM deals will help you stay in touch

The devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28 2025 saw the region struck by a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake, with tremors felt across Thailand and South-West China.

Our thoughts are with everyone affected, especially those in Myanmar, where the impact has been most severe. While eSIM providers currently don't offer any services in Myanmar due to political tensions, we've reached out to some eSIM partners to secure exclusive offers for people affected in Thailand who may be in need of affordable, fast, and reliable connectivity.

If you're traveling in Thailand and trying to stay connected with loved ones, or simply needing data while things stabilize, these offers are meant to provide one small way of staying connected at a time like this.

Exclusive eSIM deals for Thailand

Exclusive: 1GB free data for Thailand Covering over 200 countries, Saily partners with local providers to ensure reliable connections and fast speeds. Prices for Asian plans start from $4.99 for 1GB lasting for 7 days. Saily is providing us with free 1GB of data for those affected by the earthquake in Thailand. Use code staystrongth to claim the offer. Read our full Saily review.

Exclusive: Get a one-week Thailand data plan for just $2 aloSIM offers multiple data plans for Thailand ranging from 1GB to unlimited data. Users can also opt for an international phone number through aloSIM's sister app Hushed. Covering over 200 countries, aloSIM offers regional Asian plans starting from $5. To claim the discount on the one-week Thailand data plan, use code LOVE2TH during checkout. The code will also work for data in surrounding countries in Asia, in case people have relocated temporarily.

Some other deals in the market

Get free capped data with Firsty Firsty works with a freemium model where you can simply download the app, choose the location, and start using the internet for free. This plan offers basic internet speeds and requires users to watch ads to stay connected. Read our full Firsty review.