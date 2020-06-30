Vivo X50 series reported to launch in India in mid-July

The Vivo X50 series gained a lot of attention earlier this month. The X50 series was unveiled in China on June 2. Now, Vivo X50 series is all set to make its way to India next month.

A report from 91mobiles , citing a retailer confirmed that the new Vivo X50 series will be launching in India in July. This will also make Vivo’s comeback into the premium segment after a long time.

It is no surprise that the device is coming to India. In fact, Vivo India's CEO had already confirmed that the Vivo X50 series will launch in India on his Facebook page. The report has posted a 10-second short video which says the device is “coming soon”. But, it doesn’t mention the region or the launch date yet.

(Image credit: Vivo)

Vivo X50 Series

The launch will mark the return of Vivo’s X series to India after over two years, with the last one being the Vivo X21 in 2018. The Vivo X50 series consists of three smartphones: Vivo X50, X50 Pro, and X50 Pro Plus.

The Vivo X50 Pro is a camera-centric premium mid-ranger which will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. If the same specifications make it to India, it will be one of the first phones in the country to sport this chipset.

All three X50 series device sport a 6.56-inch display. The X50 and X50 Pro feature 90Hz refresh rate while the X50 Pro Plus features a 120Hz refresh rate. Also, the Plus model is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The X50 Pro features 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 8MP quad-camera setup with gimbal camera system on the primary sensor. X50 Pro's built-in gimbal module moves in the opposite direction of shaking motions, providing increased stability for the main camera.

Pricing

The Vivo X50 starts at 3498 Yuan in China which is around Rs 37,400. We should hear more on the launch date from Vivo India in the coming days.