Vivo V21 to launch in India on April 29

The Vivo V21 launch date in India is scheduled for April 29. The popular smartphone maker will launch its next-generation V series mid-range device in India later this week.

The Vivo V21 will be launched as the successor to the Vivo V20. The company has sent us a launch invite which confirms a couple of features of the upcoming device from Vivo. For starters, the Vivo V21 will be a 5G device this time around - the first 5G device in the V series and the Vivo V21 5G will come with a 44MP selfie camera with dual soft LED flash. Not only that, but the device will also feature optical image stabilization on the front, which is a rarity.

Vivo V21 specs

(Image credit: Twitter)

While the launch invite confirms a couple of new features on the Vivo V21, the landing page for the phone’s launch is already live on Flipkart which gives us more information about the device. In addition to that, full specs of the device have been leaked courtesy of the youtube video posted by King Mobile YouTube channel. The video not only reveals all the specs of the device but also spills details about the pricing and availability of the Vivo V21. The specs in the video also match the older leaked specs.

According to the YouTube video, the Vivo V21 will feature a 6.44-inch E3 AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset which is built on a 7nm manufacturing process. It is an octa-core CPU with two Arm-Cortex A76 processors with a clock speed of up to 2.4GHz. Aside, there are six Arm Cortex-A55 cores with a clock speed of 2.0GHz. The Vivo V21 will be available with 8GB of RAM(+3GB dynamic RAM) and presumably 128GB of internal storage.

Furthermore, the Vivo V21 is said to feature a 4,000mah battery paired with a 33W fast charging. In terms of camera capabilities, the device is said to come with a 64MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. To the front, as mentioned earlier, the device will sport a 44MP OIS selfie camera. Other features include Android 11, 176g weight and 7.29mm thin profile.

Vivo V21 price and availability

In terms of pricing, the Vivo V21 is said to cost 29,990 and the device will go on sale starting May 6, 2021. For context, the Vivo V20 was launched for Rs 24,990 in India.

Via: Abhishek Yadav

