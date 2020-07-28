Vivo V19 gets a permanent price drop in India

The Vivo V19 is the company’s latest smartphone in its popular V series of high-end smartphones. Starting today, it will be more affordable to buy in India.
Launched in May, the Vivo V19 has had its prices slashed across the board. Starting today, the 8+128GB variant will be priced at Rs 24,990 while the 8+256GB variant will be available at Rs 27,990. Colour options include Piano Black and Mystic Silver. The offer will be applicable at all retail stores, Vivo India E-store, Amazon, etc.
Check out the Vivo V19 on Amazon.in
Vivo V19 specs
The Vivo V19 was a camera-centric mid-ranger that was powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 712 chipset along with 8GB of RAM. It had up to 256GB of internal storage capacity with expansion via micro SD possible. It houses a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W Flash charging over USB Type-C. It runs on Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10.
On the front, it has a 6.44-inch E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080. There’s a dual punch-hole notch on the top right for the two selfie cameras. Biometric authentication is handled by an in-display fingerprint scanner. The back is also protected by Gorilla Glass 6.
As for cameras, the Vivo V18 has four of them on the back—a 48MP f/1.7 primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, followed by a 2MP macro lens and a depth sensor. On the front are a 32MP selfie shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide lens for groufies. Shooting modes include super night mode, ultra-stable video, Art portrait video, super night selfie, super-wide-angle selfie, AI filters, AI editor, and more.
Vivo is also said to launch the successor of the V19, likely to be the Vivo V21, later this year in India. Cameras and design will be its top focus areas.