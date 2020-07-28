Vivo V19 gets a permanent price drop in India

The Vivo V19 is the company’s latest smartphone in its popular V series of high-end smartphones. Starting today, it will be more affordable to buy in India.

Launched in May, the Vivo V19 has had its prices slashed across the board. Starting today, the 8+128GB variant will be priced at Rs 24,990 while the 8+256GB variant will be available at Rs 27,990. Colour options include Piano Black and Mystic Silver. The offer will be applicable at all retail stores, Vivo India E-store, Amazon, etc.

Check out the Vivo V19 on Amazon.in

Vivo V19 specs

The Vivo V19 was a camera-centric mid-ranger that was powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 712 chipset along with 8GB of RAM. It had up to 256GB of internal storage capacity with expansion via micro SD possible. It houses a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W Flash charging over USB Type-C. It runs on Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10.

On the front, it has a 6.44-inch E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080. There’s a dual punch-hole notch on the top right for the two selfie cameras. Biometric authentication is handled by an in-display fingerprint scanner. The back is also protected by Gorilla Glass 6.

As for cameras, the Vivo V18 has four of them on the back—a 48MP f/1.7 primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, followed by a 2MP macro lens and a depth sensor. On the front are a 32MP selfie shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide lens for groufies. Shooting modes include super night mode, ultra-stable video, Art portrait video, super night selfie, super-wide-angle selfie, AI filters, AI editor, and more.