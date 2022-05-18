Vivaldi browser in Renault cars - In-vehicle infotainment gets more impetus

Audio player loading…

The first browser on Android Automotive OS, Vivaldi, will now be part of the OpenR Link system of new Renault cars, like Megane E-Tech Electric and All-New Austral. The fully-featured browser is said to offer the same feel behind the wheels the one you get with a laptop or desktop. The browser, which can be used only if the vehicle is stationary to ensure safety, will allow the driver to scour the internet on the dashboard panel without having to open a smartphone or tablet.

The browser can be installed from OpenR Link, an infotainment system developed by Renault in their new Megane E-Tech Electric and All-New Austral, as well as future cars from the French manufacturer. The OpenR Link system interface runs on the Android OS and features Google's ecosystem, and can be controlled with the fingers or with the voice thanks to voice recognition.

"This is a powerful example of how we want to give a smart browser to the automobility sector, providing the driver and passengers with a completely new in-car-connected browsing experience," Vivaldi CEO Jon von Tetzchner said.

This is Vivaldi’s second outing in the automotive world, the first one being with Polestar 2 launched in December 2021.

Features of Vivaldi in-vehicle browser

(Image credit: Vivaldi )

Vivaldi said the browser's features include a built-in ad blocker, tracking protection, a privacy-friendly translation tool, tabbed browsing, notes function, and encrypted sync functionality.

Vivaldi added that its keeps user privacy first, and people can be assured that they can browse privately in Renault cars with OpenR Link system with their data not being stored by the car. "When logged into a Vivaldi account, browsing data may be shared between other devices logged into the same account. This data is not shared even with Renault," it added. For safety, streaming content will continue audio-only if driving commences.

People can also sync browser data safely across different devices synced to Vivaldi on phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and computers. They can, on Vivaldi in-car browser, manage multiple web pages and combine multiple tabs in groups. They can add bookmarks as Speed Dials on the new tab page and get sites with just one tap. Jotting down ideas is also possible with the help of notes in the browser’s sidebar.

Renault has developed this partnership aimed at enriching the experience on board of its new vehicles equipped with the OpenR Link system.

OpenR Link will allow people to "turn their car into a command center for work" and they can take video calls from the driver’s seat, and set up access to the go-to web apps.

The Vivaldi browser app will be available in the Renault Megane E-Tech Electric and All-New Austral in France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the UK. Renault drivers can simply install the browser via MY Renault app.

Vivaldi for Android Automotive OS will receive regular updates alongside its other supported platforms (Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android), the company said.