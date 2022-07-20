ViewSonic launches XG2431 gaming monitor for competitive gamers

Audio player loading…

ViewSonic has updated its range of gaming monitors today for Indian consumers. The American technology company has unveiled its XG2431 FHD gaming monitor which comes with a high refresh rate of 240Hz. The ViewSonic XG2431 will be available for purchase on Amazon Prime Day this week.

The gaming monitor comes with a 24-inch FHD display with minimal bezels. In terms of design, the display comes in a black chassis The controls for the monitor settings are located at the bottom right section of the ViewSonic XG2431 gaming monitor. It features a fully adjustable stand that can pivot, tilt, swivel and adjust the height as per the viewing angles required.

(Image credit: ViewSonic)

ViewSonic XG2431 gaming monitor pricing and availability

The ViewSonic XG2431 gaming monitor is available at Rs 33,300 and will be available exclusively on Amazon. The gaming monitor will go on sale from July 23 during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Readers could look out for offers on the sale day for the same.

You can also purchase the gaming monitor from the company’s online store (opens in new tab) as well.

ViewSonic XG2431 gaming monitor specifications and features

(Image credit: ViewSonic)

The ViewSonic XG2431 gaming monitor features a 24-inch IPS panel with a max refresh rate of 240Hz. The monitor supports variable refresh rates from both AMD and NVIDIA graphic cards. This makes it a good choice for gamers who are keen on playing fast-paced FPS games like Valorant, CS:GO and Apex Legends. It also reduces backlight strobing to improve the output using the company’s PureXP technology.

The ViewSonic XG2431 gaming monitor is compatible with the VESA Display HDR 400. This provides a more accurate and vibrant colour reproduction for many games.

In terms of the connectivity and ports, you can connect the monitor to your system via the Display Port and HDMI Port. It also has additional USB-A 3.0 and USB-C 3.0 ports on the back.

A price sensitive deal

ViewSonic’s latest offering is in line with competing brands. And the features it provides are on par with other gaming monitors too. BenQ’s gaming brand Zowie has been leading for years as one of the go-to monitors with 240Hz refresh rates for competitive gaming. As the Amazon Prime Day sale nears, it would be a good deal once the discounts are announced.

In terms of the feature set and the build, you won’t be missing out on much. The technologies like blur and backlight strobing reduction are available on other products from Asus as well.