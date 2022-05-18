Updated TVS iQube electric scooter launched with 3 variants - All details here

Audio player loading…

One of India's top two-wheeler companies TVS Motor Company today launched the 2022 range of its popular TVS iQube electric scooter. The new range comes in 3 variants: iQube, iQube S and iQube ST.

The TVS iQube and TVS iQube S will be available at Rs 98,564 and Rs 1,08,690 respectively (rates will vary from State to State depending on local subsidies). The price of iQube ST was not revealed by the company.

Booking for TVS iQube and TVS iQube S are already done on the company's website, and the delivery is also promised immediately. Both the scooters are available in 33 cities, and will be launched soon in 52 additional cities. Options of plug-and-play carry along off-board chargers with 950W and 650W capacity and with charging time of 3 hours and 4.5 hours are available with TVS iQube ST and TVS iQube S. TVS iQube ST is available for pre-booking.

Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS Motor has been investing in electric technologies for more than ten years now, and TVS iQube has provided thousands of our customers with an unparalleled electric riding experience."

The three variants and their various features

(Image credit: TVS Motor Company)

The new TVS iQube series offers a choice of 3 variants, in 11 colours and 3 charging options. The new electric scooters (actually, the top variant) offer maximum range of 140 km. The new batteries are IP67 and AIS 156 certified, which mean they can withstand high temperatures and are safe to operate under a variety of weather conditions.

These new electric scooters come with features like 7 inch TFT touchscreen and clean UI, infinity theme personalisation, voice assist and TVS iQube Alexa skillset, intuitive music player control, OTA updates, fast charging with a plug-and-play carry along charger, vehicle health and safety notifications, multiple Bluetooth and Cloud Connectivity options, and 32 litre storage space. Standard features such as geofencing, remote battery charge status, navigation assist, last park location, incoming call alerts, message alerts are also there.

TVS iQube ST is powered by 5.1 kWh battery pack and delivers 140 km of on-road range per charge. The scooter offers theme personalisation, voice assist and TVS iQube Alexa skillset. This variant is available in four new colour options and comes with 1.5kW fast-charging and a two-helmet under-seat storage of 32 litres.

TVS iQube S comes with the battery specification of 3.4 kWh and delivers a 100 km on-road range per charge. The TVS iQube S is available in four new colour choices.

TVS iQube, which is the base version, has battery specification of 3.4 kWh and delivers a 100 km on-road range per charge and 5 inch TFT. It comes in 3 colour options.

TVS has committed Rs 1000 cr for EV business

(Image credit: TVS Motor Company)

TVS Motor Company said it is looking at expanding its electric vehicle portfolio by launching two and three-wheelers with motors ranging between 5 and 25kW.

The company has committed Rs 1,000 crore towards EV business, a good portion of which has already been invested. On EV charging side, it has tied up with Jio-bp to create robust public EV charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Quite simply, the customers of TVS electric vehicles will get access to the charging network of Jio-bp. The partnership aims at creating a regular AC charging network and a DC fast-charging network. TVS Motor is also in a tie-up with Convergence Energy Services to set up charging stations across India.