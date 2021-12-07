Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5 and PC confirmed for 2022

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which includes remastered versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, will officially land on PS5 and PC in 2022.

The Legacy of Thieves Collection will launch on PS5 on January 28, 2022, with a PC version to release (at a currently unconfirmed date) next year.

The remastered collection on PS5 boasts graphic updates, including the choice of three modes: Fidelity Mode, Performance Mode, and Performance+ Mode. Fidelity Mode sees the collection running in 4K at 30fps, the Performance Mode ups the frame rate to 60fps, while Performance+ Mode allows for 120fps (with a compatible display) but drops the resolution to 1080p. In addition, the PS5 version will benefit from improved load times, PS5 3D audio support, and DualSense controller support.

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection costs $49.99/£44.99 on PS5, but those who own Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, or Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End & Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle will be able to pay $10/£10 to upgrade to the digital version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves. Though it's worth noting, you aren't eligible for this upgrade if you claimed Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End through PS Plus. And, if you upgrade the PS4 disc version, then you will need to insert it each time you want to play the PS5 version.

If you do choose to upgrade, then you may be eligible to receive a voucher code for one standard ticket to see the Uncharted movie in participating theaters from February 2022. You can check out the full terms and conditions here (though it seems to be 404ing right now).

Specs and a release date for the Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC will be revealed "as we head into 2022", according to Sony Interactive Entertainment. This will mark the series' debut on PC.

Analysis: a classic made greater

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

We can't wait to get our hands on The Legacy of Thieves Collection. Nathan Drake's last adventure, unfortunately, took place before the release of the PS5 meaning that we haven't seen Naughty Dog's popular action-adventure taking full advantage of Sony's latest hardware - the same goes for Lost Legacy.

Given Uncharted 4 is one of the best PS4 games of all time, we could see these PS5 enhancements making it one of the best PS5 games too, thanks to improved resolution and performance - we personally can't wait to feel the rumble of the game's 4x4 vehicle through the DualSense controller.

2022 is the perfect time to release the collection too, as the Uncharted movie is set to release on February 18, 2022 - so you can brush up on Nathan Drake's antics ahead of the film.