Twitter's new policy for 'blue tick' kicks in from today

Social media platform Twitter's updated verification policy has come into effect from today, and the implication of this is mostly for verified profiles that have not complied with the new requirements. They stand to lose their coveted blue tick.

Also, with its updated policy, Twitter is also set to relaunch its verification, including a new public application process that it had stopped in 2017.

Twitter announced its updated verification policy, and the re-opening of public applications for profile verification in late last year.

Twitter has put in place rules to automatically remove verification from an account if, for example, it's inactive or if the profile is incomplete, as well as grounds to deny or remove verification from certain qualified accounts that are found to be in repeated violation of the Twitter Rules (on hateful conduct, civic integrity or glorification of violence).

Who are eligible for blue tick?

Last call! As part of our new verification policy, we’ll remove verification badges from inactive and incomplete accounts starting tomorrow, January 22.We've reached out directly to those who need to take action to stay verified. For more info: https://t.co/pDI1YmZOM7 pic.twitter.com/J3Aj9H3X7xJanuary 21, 2021

Twitter's new updated policy seeks to define some of the core types of 'Notable Accounts' that are served by verification. Per this policy, “the blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. To receive the blue badge, your account must be notable and active,” Twitter had earlier said.

The six types of accounts it has identified that deserve to get the much vaunted blue tick are: a) Government b) Companies, Brands and Non- Profit Organizations c) News d) Entertainment e) Sports f) Activists, Organizers, and Other Influential Individuals.

Interestingly, Twitter, in a refreshing change in its approach, has fallen back on a popular meme pic (see image at the top) to drive home its message on its new blue tick policy.

Twitter is set to relaunch verification, including a new public application process, in a few weeks.